With his hit singles "Hero," "Bailamos," and "Heartbeat," Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias topped the charts and captivated women through his enchanting melodies and songs.

Iglesias is one of the most successful Latin recording artists in the music industry. He achieved at least 154 singles across Billboard charts, with at least 27 number one singles in Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart.

But his success stems back from his hard work in the effort, as he dominated the Pop and Urban genres in the English and Spanish music scene.

Enrique Iglesias' Career

In a 2014 interview with Billboard, Iglesias revealed a sentimental starting point of his career, claiming that his ambition of being a singer was "self-contained," and his family did not support it.

Iglesias then revealed that he was raised by his nanny, Elvira Olivares, when his father, Julio Iglesias, divorced his mother. The Spanish singer-songwriter furthered that his career started when Olivares paid for his first demo.

At the age of 17 to 18, the "Finally Found You" singer flew to Mexico to sign his first deal.

Since then, Iglesias was able to sell more than 180 million albums from around the world. The singer also released at least 10 studio albums and three greatest hits compilations. The singer's success also allowed him to collaborate with several artists such as Whitney Houston, Pitbull, and Lionel Richie.

Iglesias' hard work in the music industry paid off as he received numerous awards such as Grammys, ASCAP, and Billboard Awards.

Enrique Iglesias and Family

In the Billboard interview, Iglesias revealed that he remained in touch with most of his family, including his sisters from his mother's second marriage.

However, the singer had a bumpy relationship when it comes to his father. It can be recalled that Iglesias revealed he did not meet his dad for a very long time.

"All I know is that is if my dad ever needed me, I would be there the first thing," Iglesias shared.

Recently the singer experienced a major loss, as the Iglesias' grandmother Beatriz died at the age of 98 on August 22.

Enrique Iglesias' Relationships

Apart from experiencing success in the music industry, the singer also experienced love while writing songs and building his career.

Iglesias was known to have relationships with several Hollywood stars such as "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, Samantha Torres, and Christina Aguilera.

His longest relationship was known to be with Tennis superstar Anna Kournikova. The two were reported to date shortly after they met on the set of "Escape" in 2001. Iglesias confused his fans in 2007 when he said that he and Kournikova got married secretly and then divorced.

In 2017, the couple welcomed their twins Nicholas and Lucy, and the pair also secretly welcomed their baby number three in January 2020.

Enrique Iglesias' New Album

On Friday, Enrique Iglesias touted that he was ready to leave the music industry, as he said that his upcoming music project "might be his final album, People reported.

Ina conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, Iglesias revealed that he thought about retirement for the past few years.

"I'm in that moment in my life... where I think it's the right time to put it [music career] out and I've been thinking about this since 2015," the singer said.

Iglesias' album entitled "Final" is set to be released on September 17.

