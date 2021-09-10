The depleted squad of Brazil still get it done in their World Cup qualifier as they forced their way against Peru, scoring two early goals to get a win in Recife on Thursday.

According to SportStar, Everton Ribeiro, the attacking midfielder or winger for Brazil got his second goal in two games to help the football to get the win against Peru. Last week, Ribeiro got the only goal of the game after he side-footed home in 15 minutes of action following good work from Neymar. The only goal of the game resulted in a win against Chile.

Moreover, Ribeiro almost got his second of the match five minutes before halftime, but his shot was saved, and Neymar tapped home the rebound to make the match against Peru 2-0.

Meanwhile, the missing nine players of Brazil were players that were not released by their Premier League clubs.

Despite missing some players, the depleted squad was still too strong for opponents who had never beaten them in 12 previous World Cup qualifying matches.

It was the ninth home qualifier in a row where Brazil came on top. The Brazilian football team kept a clean sheet in their qualifying matches and their eighth win was from eight Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Carlos Henrique Casimiro, the Brazilian football captain stated that in the past three games, they lacked a lot of players but luckily it opened the doors for other players to step up. The Brazilian captain who is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world added that his team is on the right track.

After winning eight matches in a row, Casimiro considered it as a record and was looking forward to another shot at the World Cup.

The latest victory of Brazil placed them on top of the South American qualifying group, with 24 points, six points ahead of Argentina, who has beaten Bolivia 3-0 on Thursday.

The top four teams in the 10-team group qualifying round would automatically proceed for the finals, and the fifth-placer would proceed to an inter-regional playoff to get a possible World Cup slot.

Brazilian health agency Anvisa blamed Brazil, Argentina, and the South American soccer body CONMEBOL for creating a chaos that halted Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between the respective countries' soccer federations.

The Brazilian health agency Anvisa published a statement Wednesday, stressing the lack of collaboration in fulfilling health protocols established in Brazil by those involved in the match. The agency said that the actions from CBF, CONMEBOL, AFA, and the players themselves, prompted the chaos.

Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa added that the players deliberately obstructed the protocols and embarrassed Brazilian public officers when they were just performing their duty in favor of the Brazilian people's health.

