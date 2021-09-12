NFL 2021 Streaming Without Cable Guide: How To Watch Browns vs. Chiefs and Other Football Matches
NFL 2021 2021 already began last Thursday, Sept. 9. Many sports fans would definitely be excited since they could watch their favorite teams battle other players and be the best football team in the international league.
The popular sports event was already warmed up by the recent match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. If you missed their amazing showdown, you can watch the recap highlights in the video below.
You can also search for their match on YouTube to check other details of their recent football match. On the other hand, NFL's official website provided the next matches you should definitely watch.
NFL 2021's Week 1 Matches
Sunday, Sept. 12
- Cardinals Vs Titans
- 49ers Vs Lions
- Broncos Vs Giants
- Patriots Vs Dolphins
- Bears Vs Rams
- Browns Vs Chiefs
- Packers Vs Saints
- Steelers Vs Bills
- Vikings Vs Bengals
AS of the moment, NFL 2021's organizers are allowing fans watch the actual games, which would take across the iconic downtown Cleveland locations. These include the Great Lakes Science Center, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the FirstEnergy Stadium.
"Additional health protocols may be required for entry to this venue. Please reference the venue's website and local health and safety guidelines for more information," said the organizers via NFL Ticket Exchange's official website.
How To Watch NFL 2021 Without Cable
According to CNET's latest report, the easiest way to watch NFL 2021's football matches is to get your own cable channel. However, there are some alternatives you can rely on, which could help you save more money.
Before you do this, you need to remember that things would be a little more complicated once you decided to watch NFL 2021 without a cable.
The first one you can try is having a YouTube TV, which would cost you $65 a month. Hulu Plus Live TV and FuboTV's Starter also offer the same price. You can also use these three services to watch RedZone.
However, consumers would need to watch it as an add-on. They can watch RedZone by paying $10 or $11 monthly subscription.
Aside from these three, there are also other streaming services you could rely on. But, they would still depend on what type of fan you are.
- AFC fans (Paramount Plus)
- NFC fans (Sling Blue)
- Thursday Night Football (Fox Amazon Prime)
If you want to see more details, all you have to do is click this link.
