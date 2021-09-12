Despite the early offensive explosion from Jarvis Landry, the Cleveland Browns started its NFL season with an opening night loss against Kansas City Chiefs, 33-29, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Kevin Stefanski's aggression on the offensive end paid off early, but the Browns couldn't finish the business in Kansas City.

Jarvis Landry's Sensational Touchdown

According to Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns executed a good first half offensively against the home team Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns displayed a highlight on 4th-and-1 at the Kansas City 5-yard line in the second quarter, with Jarvis Landry taking a handoff and weaving through traffic for a sensational touchdown.

Landry zigged and zagged his way into the end zone, but the play was not initially called a touchdown on the field. However, the touchdown was given to the Browns after its coach, Kevin Stefanski, challenged the initial call in the play.

Even NBA superstar and Cleveland native LeBron James was hyped by Jarvis's play and shared his emotions in his social media account.

LeBron James expressed how excited he was after watching the Cleveland Browns take a huge 22-10 lead in the first half of the NFL opener. The three rushing touchdowns from Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry propelled Cleveland to the solid lead prompting the Lakers superstar and Akron's son to celebrate.

Also, the score and extra point made by Chase McLaughlin gave the Browns a 15-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Browns converted each of their first two fourth-down attempts but could not sustain the early offensive explosion.

Jedrick Wills Hurts Leg on NFL Opening Night

After the key 4th-and-1 conversion of the Cleveland Browns, where they scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, they saw their left tackle Jedrick Wills go down with a leg injury.

The Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills was carted to the locker room after being brought briefly in the medical tent. Wills suffered a leg injury that kept him down before gingerly walking off the field with help.

The Cleveland Browns were able to score a touchdown after the spin cycle touchdown by Jarvis Landry against the Kansas City Chiefs, extending their lead to 15-3. However, the play did not end up perfectly for the Browns as they lost a key player in their lineup.

After the play, Wills appeared to be rolled up on and immediately grabbed his leg. The 22-year-old tackle stayed down and was evaluated by medical personnel while the play was reviewed. It was 4th-and-1, and Jarvis Landry easily made it into the line for a touchdown.

The Browns lose their left tackle, at least for the foreseeable future. Chris Hubbard stepped into the field, substituting Wills to play as the left tackle.

Blake Hance is likely the next man up if the Browns needed another tackle. Hubbard is no stranger in stepping in for the Browns and displayed effective numbers in 2020.

