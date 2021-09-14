The FaceTime app has been solely available for Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers for several years. But recent developments can now allow Android users to join FaceTime calls with the Apple devices, with the release of its new iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey software.

According to a Marca report, Apple users will need to create a link and choose how they want to send the link before an Android user can join the call. Apple customers can send the link through email, text message, and Snapchat, among others.

Once the Android users receive the link, they can open it using their web browser app, and they will be asked to enter their name before continuing on the call. The Apple user will be required to accept the "request to join" prompt from the person using the Android device.

FaceTime Calls on Android Smartphones via Apple's iOS 15

Apple recently announced that it would broadcast an event from its California headquarters on September 14, when the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, USA Today reported.

Rumored and expected features of the iPhone 13 include massive storage of up to one terabyte, a Portrait Mode for video, and a bigger battery. Meanwhile, current iPhone owners will receive an update to their operating systems.

The updated iOS is expected to be launched on September 13, with various features, including the changes in FaceTime that will allow Android users to participate in a FaceTime video call. iPhone users can also get a grid view of everyone on a FaceTime call, with the option to take calls in Portrait Mode.

In addition, it will have a SharePlay feature, which is an option that allows users to watch shows or movies with others while on a call. The iOS 15 also offers Focus mode, which helps manage distracting notifications and upgrades to the Weather and Map apps.

There will also be an option to add state identification or personal driver's license to Apple Wallet. iOS 15 also adds some new iMessage sharing features for photos, news articles, and playlists, according to CNET.

Apple Maps will also be added with more elevation data, road colors, and driving directions. In addition, the app will also have 3D landmarks and improved night mode.

A new augmented reality feature will also be added if you will travel on foot. It lets a user scan nearby buildings in the area with the iPhone's camera.

LiveText can also tell what's in the text of a picture and could offer translation for the users. The feature is seen to be useful when on vacation.

There will also be an App Privacy report that gives users an overview of the installed apps on their devices that used certain hardware features such as the camera or microphone, Tech Radar reported.

There will also be a Private Relay feature that could hide users' IP addresses when browsing Safari. However, this additional feature will only be available in beta to try out once iOS 15 is released.

