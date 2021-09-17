Academy Award winning actress Angelina Jolie went to the White House on Wednesday to discuss with officials the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

According to Socialite Life, Jolie, who also visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday, briefly made an appearance at the White House press briefing room.

Angelina Jolie Visits the White House

Angelina Jolie spoke with reporters and emphasized the need to reauthorize the Clinton-era Violence Against Women Act.

"I feel like I walked into a press conference. I've had good bipartisan meetings, so that's encouraging. It feels just like it should feel, feels very serious," the actress told the reporters.

Angelina Jolie also told reporters of the need for reforms in domestic violence cases and how judicial and law enforcement officials treat women and children.

"It is a health crisis... And it is going to be solved if we look at it as helping families," the actress noted.

In a statement, Jolie's representative said the actress would be discussing the rights of women and children and families health with the White House, Senate, and Department of Justice officials.

In her meetings, the spokesperson noted that Angelina Jolie will talk about the importance of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorization, "FBI reforms, judicial training, and health equity including non-biased forensic evidence collection."

READ NEXT: STRUUM Honors the Victims and Heroes of 9/11 With Specially-Curated Titles

Angelina Jolie Supports Reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act

Jolie's spokesperson noted that Angelina Jolie, a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy, visited Washington D.C. for a two-day meeting with the White House, Senate, and Department of Justice officials.

The 46-year-old actress also met with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Jen Klein, the co-chair of the Gender Policy Council, CBS News reported.

Psaki offered no further details about her visit other than her tweet confirming they had met. Psaki tweeted about the meeting with the actress, whom she said was "tireless and committed" when it comes to advocating for the rights of women and children.

Psaki added that Angelina Jolie discussed the importance of the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act during their brief meet.

The Violence Against Women Act, which created programs and support in response to the experienced domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking of women, expired more than two years ago. Despite the House's vote to reauthorize it in March, the Senate has not taken any action about it.

The Oscar award-winning actress was again spotted at Capitol on Wednesday. She met the U.S. gymnasts testifying to tackle the improper investigation in the Larry Nassar case.

On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie thanked officers who defended the Capitol from protesters who stormed their way during the January 6 assault.

READ MORE: Social Media Users Mock Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Time Magazine Cover for 100 Most Influential People of 2021

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Angelina Jolie Met with White House Officials - From Latest News