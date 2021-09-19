A body of a nine-year-old boy who was missing with an adult man while swimming off a beach was found on a Florida beach.

Sheriff deputies recovered the bodies, with the boy being found in the surf off Panama City Beach, according to a WFLA report.

The two victims were both seen swimming in the water. The man was said to be 28-years-old.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that the man's body was recovered last Saturday.

The sheriff's office has not said how the two were related, according to a U.S. News report.

The authorities said that their thoughts and prayers are with the family during the difficult time.

Bodies Found in Florida Beach

In July, authorities had recovered the body of a boy who was believed to have drowned during a family vacation in Florida.

The boy was six years old and was identified as Enrique Cortez-Dubon. He was found on the sand, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said at the time that it was nobody's fault and it was a tragic accident, according to an Associated Press News report.

The police chief said that the victim was a small child and that there were hundreds of people around him. Talamantez added that it can happen that quickly.

Police had searched for Cortez-Dubon for two days, with helicopters and drones to cover the island. The authorities had also sent divers into the water.

Officials probed the possibility that the child might have been abducted. However, evidence points to them that he went missing in the water.

In early September, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives were also investigating the death of a man found near a convenience store in Pompano Beach, according to a South Florida Sun-Sentinel report.

In August, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue has also declared a man dead on the beach near the South Ocean Boulevard.

Claudinne Caro-Guaraldi, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, said that the man's body washed ashore, adding that homicide detectives conducted a death investigation, according a Local 10 report.

Drowning in the United States

In United States, there are approximately 3,960 fatal unintentional drowning annually, including boat-related drowning, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact sheet.

Meanwhile, nonfatal drowning stands at an estimated 8,080, which is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day.

Eight children receive emergency department care for nonfatal drowning for every child who dies from drowning.

In addition, over 40 percent of drowning treated in emergency departments require hospitalization or transfer for further care.

Drowning can also cause brain damage and other serious effects, including long-term disability.

Some people have a higher risk of drowning, particularly children ages one to four. Most drownings in children within that age group happens in swimming pools.

Males are also more susceptible to drown, with 80 percent of people dying from drowning are men. Certain factors contribute to this such as increased exposure to water, as well as risk-taking behaviors.

