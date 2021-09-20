The weeklong operation of the Customs and Border Protection officers assigned at the El Paso Ports Of Entry led to the seizure of more than 260 pounds of drugs, with an estimated value of more than $2 million.

Drug Seizures at El Paso Ports of Entry

According to KXAN, the Customs and Border Protection supervisor, Sandra Hawkins, expressed the diligence of the officer assigned at the Texas ports of entry, which resulted in the seizure of more than $2 million worth of illegal drugs. Hawkins stated that the CBP cares about the safety of the American communities.

"Just recently we've seen an increase in hard narcotics and it's for the American people for their safety, these drugs could be very harmful to the community," Hawkins said.

Based on the report of Hawkins, the first interception involved a pair of U.S. citizens who were nabbed after carrying more than 100 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The second incident happened on September 11. CBP officers were conducting inspections when the dog alerted to a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old male, who is a U.S. citizen. The search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 9 pounds of methamphetamine and 100 pounds of marijuana.

Despite the latest interceptions, CBP was particularly alarmed about the rise in drug seizures coming from Fentanyl. The drug is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

Based on the report of The National Institute on Drug Abuse, opioid overdoses were on the rise, with almost 50,000 deaths in 2019 alone.

Also, the newly released numbers by the CBP show that Fentanyl seizures were more than double this fiscal year compared to last year.

Alert CBP Officers at El Paso Ports of Entry

CBP Supervisor Hawkins stated that CBP officers used many different methods to stop the illegal flow of drugs from crossing the border. The CBP relied heavily on its well-trained force to spot any suspicious activities.

Hawkins also shared that they have the assistance of their drug-sniffing dogs and said that their officers were well trained to spot anomalies. Once they detect those anomalies, they would refer it to proceed for a secondary inspection.

It's the secondary inspections where the vehicles are searched, and drugs are discovered.

Furthermore, Hawkins emphasized that CBP wanted to ensure the safety of the people of El Paso and promised that they will continue to work hard in keeping the community safe. The agency also wanted to make sure that the officers were working with one mission in mind each day.

"To protect the American people, to safeguard our borders, and to enhance the nation's economic prosperity," Hawkins said.

On the other hand, CBP officers from across the El Paso ports of entry recently arrested 25 fugitives. The arrests made were for crimes such as escape, tampering with government records, probation violation, larceny, dangerous drugs, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

