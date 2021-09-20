Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could soon review the data from those who received Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots.

Fauci did not specify the exact date when the FDFA can review the data. However, the nation's top infectious disease expert underscored that the review "is literally a couple to a few weeks away."

Fuci pointed out that they were working on getting the data to the FDA to examine and determine whether individuals who received the Moderna shot would get a third dose and Johnson and Johnson vaccine takers would get a second shot.

READ NEXT: Pfizer, Moderna Booster Shots Will Be Available to the Public Starting Next Month, Biden Administration Says

Dr. Fauci Urged Public not to get Booster Shots Until Eligible

Apart from announcing that the FDA can review the said data in the coming weeks, Dr. Fauci also urged the Americans not to get their booster shots until they became eligible for it.

On Friday, an FDA advisory panel unanimously voted to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots for people who are 65 years old and older, for employees whose jobs put them at a higher risk of COVID exposure, and for those who are at risk of severe illness.

However, the FDA committee did not mention possible booster shots for Moderna and Johnsons and Johnson vaccine takers. Because of this, Fauci said that he understood those people who did not receive the Pfizer vaccines were feeling left out.

Dr. Fauci assured that they were paying "strong attention" to those who were inoculated of J&J and Moderna, pointing out that they are not being left behind "by any means."

Despite allowing the Pfizer booster shots on certain demographics, the said FDA advisory panel also has not approved booster shots among Americans aged 16 and older.

The panel's members highlighted that there was not enough evidence to recommend the booster shots for younger, healthier people, emphasizing that the given current evidence shows the current vaccine continues to protect against adverse diseases and deaths in the group.

Dr. Fauci Defends FDA's Decision to Reject Booster Shots on General Americans

Dr. Fauci also defended the FDA's decision to not authorize the Pfizer booster shots on the general population of the United States, arguing that he thinks the agency did not make a mistake.

Fauci also acknowledged that the panel's decision on Friday may have confused the people, as President Joe Biden announced in mid-August announced a plan that will make booster shots available for American adults eight months after the date of their second shot.

Dr. Fauci pointed out that the public failed to understand the "difference of planning" and what "proportion" of the plan will be implemented.

Although the general public who took Pfizer COVID vaccine were still not eligible for the booster shot, Dr. Fauci underscored that more data about the safety and efficacy of booster shots among younger people will be coming in, and officials will review them real-time; that is why the decision of the FDA panel on Friday "was not the end of the story."

READ NEXT: Heart Inflammation Link to Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Still Rare, New Study Shows

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Fauci: Data For Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots Is 'A Few weeks' Out - From NBC News