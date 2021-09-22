Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times over their reporting on his tax affairs.

Trump had accused Mary and the paper of "an insidious plot" to get their hands on confidential tax documents. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York also seeks at least $200 million in damages or not less than $100 million each from Mary and the paper, Daily Mail reported.

The former president accused the New York Times of convincing Mary Trump to pull out records from her attorney's office despite signing a confidentiality agreement.

Mary had earlier signed a confidentiality agreement in 2001 after settling a legal battle over the will of Frederick Trump, who was Donald Trump's father and Mary's grandfather.

Mary Trump has laughed off the lawsuit, saying that Donald Trump is a "f------ loser." She added that her uncle would throw anything against the wall.

She also noted that Trump will try and change the subject, "as is always the case with Donald."

A spokesperson for The Times told the Daily Beast that the paper's coverage of Trump's taxes had helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject overriding public interest.

The spokesperson further noted that the lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news organizations, adding that they plan to "vigorously defend against it."

Mary Trump's Book

Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump's late brother Frederick Trump Jr., has sued his uncle shortly after her book was published.

She also sued Donald Trump's sister, retired federal appeals court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, and the executor of his late brother Robert Trump's estate.

Mary had accused them of stealing millions of dollars from her after the 1981 death of her father. According to BBC, Donald Trump nor his siblings has yet to address the issue publicly.

Mary's memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," has described the former president as a "narcissist."

The White House at the time of the Trump administration has rejected the claims made in the book, and the Trump family unsuccessfully sued to block it.

Mary Trump claimed that the former president had inherited valuable minority interests in the family business after her father's death.

Donald Trump's Tax Records

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump reportedly received more money from foreign sources and U.S. interest groups than previously known during his term as the president of the U.S.

It was also reported that the former president has reduced his tax bill with "questionable measures," which includes a $72.9 million tax refund that's under the audit of the Internal Revenue Service.

Donald Trump was also found not paying federal income taxes for much of the past two decades. He also reportedly paid only $750 each in both 2016 and 2017.

Reports said that Donald Trump has often paid less in taxes as compared to other presidents. Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush each regularly paid more than $100,000 a year, sometimes much more, in federal income taxes while in office.

