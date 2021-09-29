The man accused of fatally shooting two young individuals, including a rising TikTok star inside a Southern California movie theater last July, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Shooter Kills Tiktok Star and Another Victim

Based on the Press-Enterprise report, Jimenez did not speak during his hearing on Monday at the Riverside Hall of Justice and let his attorney enter the pleas.

According to NBC News, after facing two counts of murder, the 20-year-old suspect, Joseph Jimenez, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, John Hall, stated that the two different not-guilty pleas were necessary because there would be two phases if the case goes to trial. The first would be the guilt phase, and the second one would be the phase to determine whether Jimenez was insane.

The Press-Enterprise reported that both attorneys were scheduled to return to court on Oct. 22 to discuss the appointment of a defense psychiatrist during the trial.

Meanwhile, the victims of Jimenez were 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, who were shot July 26 at a theater at the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona.

During the shooting incident, Goodrich died at the crime scene, while Barajas, who is a budding social media star and TikTok rising star, died at the hospital where he was brought. He was placed on life support, looking for a chance to save him, but he died a week after being brought to the medical facility.

The online star, Barajas, was known as 'itsanthonymichael' among his followers. The 19-year-old TikToker had nearly 1 million followers on the video-sharing platform and had more on other social media platforms.

Police said shortly after the shooting that the suspect acted alone during the shooting incident, and there was an indication that he had some information regarding the victims or the fame of Barajas as a TikTok influencer playing a role in the shooting.

Suspect in California Theater Shooting Blames Voices in Head

After shooting the two victims, the suspect blamed the voices in his head, saying that it had tormented him for months.

"The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed," Jimenez said during an interview at a Riverside County Jail in Banning. However, he did not explain how killing other individuals would save his loved ones.

While giving a blow-by-blow description of the shooting incident, he also offered his condolences to the families of his victims and stated that he wished he didn't do it.

Based on the police report, the victims were shot in the head while watching a movie in a Corona theater. An employee found their bodies after the last showing of the night.

