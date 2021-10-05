An apparent gas leak in an Airbnb in Mexico led to the death of a California couple and their 3-year-old son.

Airbnb's Possible Gas Leak Incident

Based on the report, the California family's trip to the neighboring country was turned into a tragic incident when the couple and their son were found dead in an Airbnb apartment.

According to the New York Post, The California family, headed by Jose Nunez Jr.; his wife, Maria; and their son Jayden, were visiting relatives in Mexico when the tragic incident happened. The American tourists were all found dead in the same room at the Airbnb.

California Family's Tragic Mexico Trip

The aunt of Jose, Trini Jacobo, stated that other members of their family who were also staying at the same Airbnb but were staying in different rooms were unharmed during their trip.

Jacobo shared with the news agency KBAK that the bodies of the victims of an apparent gas leak incident were still in Mexico.

The patriarch's aunt said that Mexican authorities are going to conduct an autopsy to get to the root of what caused the deaths of the California family. Jacobo clarified that together with the authorities, they are still not sure about any specifics at the cause of the deaths of their relatives.

Also, the Tijuana prosecutor's office said an investigation is still being conducted to determine the type of gas that killed the three residents of Delano, California.

'We already know that the cause of death for the woman and the three-year-old baby is anoxemia due to aspiration and secondary acute pulmonary edema due to chemical poisoning that we are yet to determine,' Baja California Central State Attorney General Hiram Sánchez Zamora said, Daily Mail reported.

The death of Joseph Núñez was caused by acute pulmonary edema as a result of the gas that he inhaled in the Airbnb. The Baja California Central State Attorney General added that forensic workers would be reviewing blood samples collected to determine the type of gas that killed the family.

Moreover, Jacobo said that they are currently not worried about anything else aside from bringing their loved ones back to the U.S.

"We want to know what happened to them, of course, but ... right now, we're focused on getting Jose, Maria, and Jayden home," Jacobo said.

Based on the reports, the California couple left behind four other children in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Jose's aunt, Jacobo, remembered the couple as heads of a good family. She stated that both of them were very focused and family-oriented.

Jacobo added that Jose was one of the best dads that he knew, not because he was his nephew but because of his traits. Jacobo emphasized that Jose was in love with his family, and he showed it by always hugging his family and holding them.

In a statement, Airbnb called the incident a "horrific tragedy." and they extended their condolences and thoughts to the family of the American tourists.

