U.S. President Joe Biden had traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his "Build Back Better" agenda and was met with angry protesters shouting ant-Biden chants.

The president had reportedly responded to the chants by telling Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin "aren't we next to a school," The Daily Wire reported.

Biden went on to say that he is still surprised when people, even if they don't like him, are willing to be that "profane around children."

Slotkin said that it was a "sad moment" when someone can stand blocks away from a school carrying a sign with that kind of profanity.

An elementary school is located a block down the road from the protest. However, it's unclear if any children were in attendance at the protest.

Livingston County Republican Party and Moms for Liberty had organized the protest. The president had lost Livingston County by 23 percentage points during the presidential election, but he won Michigan.

Michigan Protesters

About 500 people participated in the anti-Biden chants against the president in Howell.

Protesters had cheered when a green front-end loader with a "No Biden" sign traveled down the road, according to a Fox News report.

One sign from the protesters read "Build Back Broke."

Many in the crowd had said that they did not like the size of the Democrats' proposed $1.5 million infrastructure bill or the $3.5 trillion so-called reconciliation bill of safety-net spending.

One protester, identified as Londa Gatt, said that the money has to come from somewhere, adding that they cannot keep printing it.

The protesters had also spoken against the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The vaccine mandates were also one of their reasons for opposing the president.

Some of the protesters claimed that Biden chose to speak in Howell as he was trying to boost Slotkin and give her some "props."

Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, said that they think it is a clear indication of where Slotkin is going to be on the infrastructure vote.

Republican Paul Junge, Slotkin's 2020 opponent, said that Slotkin is not the moderate she said she was.

One protester, Jackie Ludwig, said that "sleepy Joe" thinks that their city is "sleepy little Howell" but she said that it is not.

Ludwig's husband, Philip Ludwig, said that they just want the president to know that they're not happy with his spending or the job he's performing.

Anti-Biden Chants

The anti-Biden chants had started at some college football games in September, with the chants being shouted at Virginia Tech game and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game.

Donald Trump Jr., former president Donald Trump's son, said that the chants had shown that the media cannot run cover for him anymore, according to a Newsweek report.

He also cited the Afghanistan withdrawal and the introduction of a vaccine mandate for workers.

Trump Jr. also mentioned the border crisis, inflation, and the economy.

