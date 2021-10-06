The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday opposed the argument from Case Breakers that the infamous Zodiac Killer was identified by the said group, arguing that the case for the murdered was still left open.

FBI disputed the claims of the said group, which was composed of former law enforcement members and intelligence officers, after they named a man who they believe is the Zodiac killer.

"The Zodiac Killer case remains open," Dan Francisco's office to the FBI confirmed with USA Today, without furthering additional details to the case.

Case Breakers Holds "Circumstantial Evidence," Says Police

Aside from the FBI opposing the claims of the Case Breakers, a Riverside Police Officer claimed that the evidence held by the group was "circumstantial," The Wrap reported.

"If you read what they [Case Breakers] put out, it's all circumstantial evidence. It's not a whole lot," Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said. The police officer went on to say that there is no chance that the suspect identified by the Case Breakers killed Cheri Jo Bates, a victim of the killer.

The opposition from the FBI and the police officer stemmed out when the group Case Breakers claimed that they uncovered the mysterious case of the Zodiac Killer, as they linked the California murderer to an individual identified as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

According to reports, the group based the discovery of the Zodiac Killer's identity in the photos of Poste that showed him with forehead scars. The group claimed that the scars matched the description of the Zodiac Killer.

The group also claimed that they decoded the letters sent by the Zodiac yielded Poste's name as the killer, where he claimed he killed as many as 37 people. During the killing spree, the Zodiac killer was reported to leave two survivors who helped in giving descriptions.

The Case breakers also confirmed that "an outlaw turned whistleblower" gave them the information about the developments on their team. The collaborator also claimed to escape the Zodiac's criminal "posse" and roamed the mountains for decades.

Although the Case Breakers claimed they identified the Zodiac Killer, Deadline noted that it was not the first time claims like this happened, saying that several theories about who the California killer emerged over the years.

Zodiac Killer

California's Zodiac Killer was linked to at least five murders in the San Francisco area in 1968 and 1969. However, the Case Breakers tied Poste to a sixth murder that occurred in Southern California.

Since his killing spree, the Zodiac Killer has never been identified by the local authorities.

The infamous killer also became a part of the pop culture, as it inspired a 2007 movie entitled "Zodiac" where actor Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of the cartoonist who was tasked to track down the Zodiac Killer. The film was directed by David Fincher and was derived from the book authored by Graysmith.

