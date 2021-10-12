Andiamo Race Productions, LLC is holding its 4th annual El Taco Run 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, October 16, at the Mission County Park.

Race starts at 7:30 a.m. and runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to attend the race. Part of the proceeds will benefit San Antonio non-profit organizations. For the first time in almost two years, the Andiamo team is excited to host an in-person event.

Runners and walkers are invited to participate alongside each other again. The Andiamo community is composed of families, groups of friends and running enthusiasts, who enjoy the act of running and walking as a way of connecting with like minded people to push themselves, while having fun.

Yes, competition is important, but it is more about reaching personal goals, with a community that has been supporting each other online for the past months.

"We are so excited about our upcoming race, the 4th annual El Taco Run 5k, a truly special experience where we will finally be able to get together and see our community again. More than a race, it will be a celebration for our Andiamo runners like you, who make this community possible. We can't wait to see you there!," said Jose Gomez del Campo, CEO of Andiamo Race Productions.

Online registration is available through Andiamo Race Productions' website, www.andiamorp.com, and it ends on October 15. Participants can also register on the day of the event.

The Run will be chip timed and all participants will receive a t-shirt, a finisher medal, refreshments and most importantly: Tacos! Special Awards for overall winners.

