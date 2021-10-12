A Wyoming coroner is set to reveal the details of the full autopsy results on Gabby Petito's remains on Tuesday. Wyoming officials confirmed the said development on the case of Brian Laundrie's fiancée on Monday.

Fox News reported that Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue would hold a virtual press conference regarding the said autopsy report on Tuesday.

It was scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time that will likely discuss the cause of death of the YouTuber, New York Post reported.

A Teton County spokesperson noted that the press conference is limited to members of the press. Other details on Gabby Petito's final autopsy report may also include details such as when she died, which may help authorities determine who killed her.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

An autopsy was performed on the body, and the Teton County coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death" was a homicide. Her body has still not been released to the family.

Private investigator Jason Jenson of Salt Lake City told Fox News that the results of a post-mortum toxicology test, which determines drugs in an individual's system, would also likely be discussed in the press conference.

However, Jenson said that he believes that authorities will not find any drugs on Petito's body.

Gabby Petito Autopsy Report

A forensic expert earlier offered her opinion on why the full autopsy results on Gabby Petito's remains are yet to be released.

Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory director, told The Sun that quickly ruling the YouTuber's death a homicide usually indicates that the "cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her."

Shen believed that there could have been "visible trauma consistent with some kind of attack" like gunshot or knife wounds or signs of strangulation.

Shen noted that the official cause of death and the full autopsy report normally take weeks to be released since many in-depth toxicological tests must be completed to provide "all information her body has to offer."

Brian Laundrie Named a Person of Interest in Gabby Petito's Disappearance

Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest by police after returning home in North Port, Florida on September 1 or 10 days before the YouTuber was reported missing by her family.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Ajay Pallegar, a criminal defense attorney in Tampa, Florida told Fox News that a person of interest is somebody who may have information pertinent to a crime.

Pallegar said Laundrie had not been charged and was not even a suspect in Petito's homicide as authorities have yet to disclose any information on evidence linking him to the crime.

Pallegar noted that a person of interest may not rise to the level of being suspect yet. He described a suspect as a person who authorities believe committed a crime.

"It's really hard to tell, in this case, why they labeled Laundrie as a person of interest rather than a suspect," Pallegar noted.

Pallegar said there could be internal evidence that could establish Petito's fiance to be a suspect. However, he noted that authorities probably "don't want to make that public" for public relations reasons.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud. As of Monday, Gabby Petito's fiance remained on the loose.

