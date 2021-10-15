Fresh off of her joint album release with Smltwn EP, Soleil returns with a new single and music video, "Infatuated."

"Infatuated" is the perfect love song to get listeners ready for cuffing season. The new song dives into the deep yearning people feel towards one another. It is about meeting someone and falling for them, either in lust or love."

Soleil continues, "An unexpected meeting that turns into thinking and dreaming about the person constantly, using your imagination to create experiences with them."

The song gives fans that classic R&B slow jam sound blended with a neo-soul flair. The music video compounds the sensual tone by providing serene and intimate visuals.

READ ALSO: Fifth Harmony Releases 'I'm in Love With a Monster' Music Video [Watch]

Soleil once again linked up with director Samantha Pertusiello for the "Infatuated" music video. Soleil is also co-creative director for the visual. The dynamic trio wrote the infectious jam of Soleil, James Murphy, and Mitch Cantor. Samson Rawls assisted in the vocal production. Soleil yet again demonstrates that her powerful, sublime vocals over a soulful, WMG Boowie produced beat is the perfect recipe for a hit. It is impossible to listen to the track and not be "Infatuated."

Soleil is a singer-songwriter that is originally from New York, but resides in Miami. She has performed on countless stages throughout the country. Soleil has been interviewed by and featured on various radio stations and media outlets such as Rolling Stone IN, EARMILK, ELEVATOR, and The Hype Magazine. She won contests for and gained recognition from Sony, Music.com, SoundCloud, and ReverbNation. Soleil uses her powerful, polished vocals to tell tales of all aspects of love. Her versatility can clearly be heard: Blues, EDM, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Pop, R&B, and Soul. Her music has a little bit of something for everyone. Soleil will soon prove why she's a superstar in the making.

"Infatuated" Music Video:

RELATED ARTICLE: Katy Perry New Album 2013 Release Date and Tracklist: 'ROAR' Music Video Released; Go Behind the Scenes [VIDEO]