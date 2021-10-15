While the chase for another NBA championship continues for LeBron James, he already landed another win after his company SpringHill has sold a significant minority stake to several investors.

The championship quest for the Los Angeles Lakers' main man has not yet started, but the 36-year-old superstar has already landed a bigger win in his business venture.

LeBron James: 'The King' Lands Another Off-Court Deal

According to Forbes, LeBron James' media and entertainment firm, SpringHill Company, scored a $725 million deal with a group of investors.

The investors included Nike, RedBird Capital Partners, Epic Games, and Fenway Sports Group. Another existing shareholder, UC Investments, would also increase its stake based on the report.

Meanwhile, "The King," who served as chairman of SpringHill, with business partner and CEO of the company, Maverick Carter, would be retaining a controlling interest following the deal.

Carter shared that they have started this company with the tagline "More Than an Athlete." He emphasized that it still defined everything they do to this day.

"SpringHill's mission is empowering greatness in every individual," Carter said.

LeBron James and businessman Carter were childhood friends. They co-founded SpringHill last year, consolidating their three prior brands: production company SpringHill Entertainment, athlete-driven media platform Uninterrupted, and marketing agency The Robot Company.

READ NEXT: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Talk How Netflix Hit 'Squid Game' Should Have Ended

LeBron James' SpringHill Company

Named after the Akron, Ohio apartment complex where LeBron James grew up, the company has been subjected to different sale rumors since July.

Recently, SpringHill produced the new "Space Jam" movie and documentaries, such as HBO's "What's My Name: Muhammad Ali" and unscripted series like the NBC competition show "The Wall" and HBO talk show "The Shop." The Robot Company's clients include JP Morgan, Beats By Dre, and Sprite.

Based on individuals familiar with the agreement, SpringHill is on track to post more than $100 million in revenue next year. All of the investors who were part of the deal already have ties to the NBA star.

Nike has endorsed LeBron James since he turned into a professional basketball player in 2003 and signed him to a lifetime contract at the end of 2015. His annual earnings to the brand are estimated at $32 million.

James has earlier agreed to lend his likeness to the video game of Epic Games, "Fortnite," for an undisclosed amount.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been one of the highest-paid athletes in the world for more than a decade. Since 2004, he has landed a spot on the annual Forbes ranking every year.

In his entire professional career, the NBA star has collected pretax earnings of more than $1 billion based on Forbes estimates. However, he's still short of achieving billionaire status because of the taxes and expenses.

"The King" is currently on track to become only the second billionaire to emerge from professional basketball, chasing Michael Jordan's post-playing career achievement.

READ MORE: LeBron James Reacts to Ex-Cavaliers Teammate JR Smith's Collegiate Golf Debut: 'I'm Beyond Proud'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: LeBron James' SpringHill Hits $725 million Valuation After New Deal - From CNBC Television