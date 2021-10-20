Authorities on Wednesday found items belonging to Brian Laundrie, as well as unidentified human remains in a Florida park.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the discovery of the items, which was announced around 4:30 p.m., hours after the unidentified body was discovered, The Sun reported.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson confirmed the discovery of the body, but the officer did not speculate the identity of the human remains.

READ NEXT: Kirstie Alley Says Brian Laundrie Hiding Inside Home 'Crawlspace' as Search for Gabby Petito's Fiance Enters 5th Week

Meanwhile, pathologist Dr. Michael Baden shared his speculation with The Daily Mail that the FBI might already know whether the remains belong to the fugitive or not, but they are waiting for more examinations to know the cause of death.

"Dental is 99.9 percent immediately accurate... But the cause of death might still take a while to determine," Baden said, adding that the nature of the remains' death can only be determined through autopsy.

Despite the pathologist's speculation, law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed if the human remains found in the Florida park known as Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belong to Brian Laundrie.

Items Belonging to Brian Laundrie Found in Florida Park

Some of Laundrie's possession were also found in the same park where the unidentified human remains were discovered.

"Earlier today investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items, such as backpack and notebook, belonging to Brian Laundrie," Special Agent McPherson said.

McPherson added that the items belonging to the Florida fugitive were found in an area previously submerged in water. However, the FBI did not disclose the specific location where the items and the human remains were found.

"I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet," McPherson said. The FBI special agent furthered that they are working "diligently" to address the questions regarding the recent development in Laundrie's search.

A white tent was reported erected in the park, while a human detection team was reportedly present in the scene. The FBI also confirmed that their evidence response team is processing at the scene and will be present in the area for several days.

Brian Laundire's Parents Helped in Locating Items and Human Remains in Florida Park

In a statement from Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino on Wednesday said that the fugitive's parents directed the FBI agents and North Port police to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where the human remains and the items belonging to their son were discovered. .

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie [Brian's parents] were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Biran's possessions were located," Bertolino said.

The attorney added that the area where the items were located in a trail Brian Laundrie frequented, which was initially advised by the his parents to the authorities.

"As of now, law enforcement is conducting a thorough investigation of that area," Bertolino said.

Speaking about the discovered unidentified human remains, Bertolino pointed out that the elder Laundries "will wait for the forensic identification" of the body before giving any additional comments.

Gabby Petito suddenly went missing on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her remains were discovered in a Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Her

Laundrie, who is charged with debit card fraud, went back home alone to Florida on September 1, and his parents claimed that he went missing on September 13.

READ NEXT: Despite Dog the Bounty Hunter Publicized Manhunt for Brian Laundrie, Here's Why There's No Official Bounty on Gabby Petito's Fiance

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Partial Human Remains Found Near Florida Search Site for Brian Laundrie, DNA Testing To Follow - From NBC News