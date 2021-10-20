Despite Dog the Bounty Hunter's widely publicized manhunt for Brian Laundrie, a professional bondsman said an official bounty has yet to be issued for the Florida fugitive.

Professional bondsman Mike Harrison of Florida's Harrison Bail Bonds told Newsweek that Gabby Petito's fiance needs to be arrested and released on a bond and then skip trial before a bounty can be issued.

According to Harrison, a bond is what gets a person out of jail, and if the person fails to appear on a bond hearing, a warrant is issued for the person's arrest for failure to appear on the court date.

While a federal arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie over debit card fraud, Harrison said the Florida fugitive has not violated any bond conditions since he has not been arrested. Thus, no judge has set a bounty.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Has No License to Capture Brian Laundrie in Florida

Online records collected by the New York Post showed that Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, does not have a bail agent license required in Florida to apprehend fugitives.

The report noted that Florida has strict laws for people who want to go after fugitives. This means that the 68-year-old reality star could possibly face kidnapping charges if he manages to track down and detain Petito's fiance.

Harrison said Duane Chapman should be a licensed bondsman or a law enforcement officer in Florida to apprehend a fugitive like Laundrie.

Harrison noted that the reality star would never be a licensed bail agent in Florida because anyone with a felony criminal history is not allowed to have such a license under state law.

"[So] If he finds him, he's going to have to call law enforcement," Harrison told The Post.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was reportedly sentenced to five years in Texas State Penitentiary after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1976. However, he only served 18 months before his release.

Duane Chapman was allegedly waiting inside a vehicle when his friend shot and killed Jerry Oliver, a drug dealer.

Meanwhile, Chapman's spokesperson told The Post the reality star is still "covered to apprehend multiple ways" if he comes across Petito's fiance.

"There is a warrant for Brian. Any citizen who sees him can detain him and turn him over... There also are licensed people working with Dog and also off-duty police," the spokesperson noted.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Continues to Search for Gabby Petito's Fiance

Dog The Bounty Hunter has doused the rumors that he has pitched a show about the search for Brian Laundrie to the A&E network. He said the search for the Florida fugitive would not give him a show.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Petito's fiance since late last month. Last week, he said he would no longer go to Colorado to meet his doctor after injuring his ankle while searching for Laundrie in Florida's Fort De Soto Park.

Chapman noted that he has decided to remain in Florida to continue his search for Laundrie. Dog the Bounty Hunter has already offered reward money for information leading to Laundrie's arrest, in the absence of an official bounty. His team has told Newsweek that it added $10,000 to the previous $170,000.

Authorities are still trying to locate Petito's fiance after he was reported missing on September 17. Laundrie's parents said they last saw him on September 13, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Gabby Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide.

