Act To Change, Hate Is A Virus, and Stop AAPI Hate announced the corporate sponsors supporting their inaugural Changemakers Summit 2021 this Saturday, October 23 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. PST / 1 p.m.-6 p.m. EST.

The list includes JPMorgan Chase, McDonald's, PayPal, Sephora, Nickelodeon, the Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights, Anime Expo, Glow Recipe, and Electronic Arts.

Together, the sponsors have donated more than $250,000 to help all three organizations further their missions of combating hate and bullying against Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities across the country.

The Changemakers Summit is their first-ever joint event, designed to educate and inspire the next generation of AANHPI youth leaders.

The Summit and support come after a year of increased anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, fueled by COVID-19 misinformation and scapegoating.

By partnering with these organizations, these corporate sponsors put their social influence behind the fight to end racism, bullying, and discrimination against AANHPI communities.

Hate is a Virus, Act to Change, and Stop AAPI Hate are partnering to hold a virtual, nationwide AAPI Youth Conference entitled Changemakers Summit 2021. This will be Act to Change's 3rd Annual Anti-Bullying Youth Conference in recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month.

Designed to support, connect, and develop the next generation of AAPI youth activists, the program for this conference will be grounded in four pillars: inform, educate, empower, and celebrate.

The Changemakers Summit on Saturday will take place virtually. All students, especially AAPI youth, and adult advocates, are invited to join the event.

The Summit will include a variety of workshops, speaker panels, and community discussions that attendees can choose to partake in across three different tracks: AAPIs in social justice, AAPIs in education, and AAPIs in innovations.

Click here to learn more about the Changemakers Summit 2021.

