At least one dead and another one was injured in Alec Baldwin's film set for his forthcoming movie, after a gun accident occurred on Tuesday, in New Mexico.

According to sources, the gun accident happened in Bonanza Creek ranch, the location for Baldwin's film entitled "Rust," TMZ reported.

The names of the victims were not disclosed by the authorities, but Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the victims were crewmembers of Baldwin's film, Deadline reported.

"The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot during the filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust.'"

One of the crew members was identified as a 42-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries after she was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital through a helicopter.

The other gun accident victim on the set was identified as a 42-year-old man, who was rushed to Christmas St. Vincent Hospital. The man was reportedly receiving emergency care, Variety reported.

Furthermore, TMZ mentioned that the man, who was shot in the clavicle, was the film's director, while the woman who died was the movie's director of photography.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin remained safe despite the incident that reportedly occurred around 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time.

Gun Accident Occurred in Alec Baldwin's Movie Set in New Mexico

The gun accident happened as a principal cast member, who was not identified, cocked a gun during a rehearsal, without knowledge that the prop was filled with live rounds of ammo.

A production spokesperson from Rust Movie Productions LLC confirmed what happened, calling the incident a "misfire of a prop gun with blanks."

The investigation of the authorities also confirmed the use of a "prop firearm" that was involved while the scene was being filmed. Officers noted that they are investigating what happened on the film location, adding that they will identify what type of bullet was discharged by the gun.

Due to the gun accident, the production's spokesperson emphasized that their shooting was halted.

"Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority," the spokesperson noted.

Local reports also mentioned that the set of "Rust" was put on lockdown, and an old church on the said set was also blocked off.

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'

The incident happened as actor Alec Baldwin was filming on the site for his forthcoming movie, "Rust."

Aside from Alec Baldwin, the western film was known to cast Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Travis Fimmel.

"Rust" will revolve around the story of the Western outlaw, Harland Rust - played by Baldwin - who had a bounty on his head. "Rust" set off on a journey to break his grandson out of prison who was convicted of accidental murder, while they outrun the authorities.

Joel Souza is set to write and direct the film, while Baldwin was known to be a co-producer of the movie, through his El Dorado Pictures banner.

It was still unclear when "Rust" will hit off in the theaters.

