GOP Rep. Jason Smith has called on the royal family to remove Meghan Markle's royal titles for her interference with U.S. politics.

Smith said that Markle insists on sending her interference as being under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex, according to a Daily Mail report.

Smith is not the only Republican who has a say about Markle's move when she wrote a letter to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, calling for paid family leave.

The letter had caused rumors that Markle was using the "tactics of an aspiring politician" to lobby two prominent Washington figures.

Rep. Lisa McClain said that Markle is "incredibly out of touch" with the American people and should stay on acting instead of trying to "play politics."

McClain added that the last thing they need right now is wealthy celebrities prompting their liberal agendas on Americans.

Royal experts had also questioned whether Americans would be impressed by Markle's account of how she struggled when her estranged father Thomas had enrolled her through private school from kindergarten.

They also noted that she now lives in a $14 million Los Angeles mansion while banking a $100 million fortune.

Paid Parent Leave Letter

Markle noted in her letter that she grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler, which may have cost less back then. She added that she remembered feeling how hard her parents worked to afford it because "even at five bucks," eating out was something special for her and that she felt lucky, according to a People report.

The Duchess of Sussex said that even saving money was a luxury as it was usually about making ends meet and having enough to pay her rent and put gas in her car.

She also wrote about how she and her husband, Prince Harry, had welcomed their second child. She said that they were also confronted with the harsh reality of either spending the first few critical months with their daughter or going back to work.

Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of Prince Harry, noted that Markle signing the letter with "on behalf of my family, Archie, Lili, and Harry" amounts to using her British title and marriage to the sixth in line to the throne to meddle with U.S. politics.

Levin said that it was "obviously" another step to turn herself into a politician.

Calls for Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles to be Removed

This isn't the first time the Sussex couple had faced calls of having their royal titles removed. In July, Piers Morgan has demanded that Prince Harry and Markle be stripped of their royal titles after the news that the Duke of Sussex is publishing a tell-all memoir.

Morgan said that the Queen should strip the Sussexes of all their titles with immediate effect, according to a Yahoo News report.

The two had withdrawn from their royal duties in January 2020 and moved to the U.S. after signing a number of deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House.

Morgan said the memoirs are a "slap in the face" for a family that has used all their patience with the two.

