California mom Shannon O'Connor reportedly faces 39 charges for allegedly hosting wild alcohol-fueled sex parties for her 15-year-old son and his friends.

According to a Daily Mail report, O'Connor allegedly used the name the "Nun" on social media and lured girls with gifts such as Tiffany jewelry.

The 47-year-old Californa mom was accused of luring 14- and 15-year-olds to her home in Los Gatos by giving them gifts and teaching the teens how to lie to their families.

Parents said O'Connor was a tech-savvy "predator" who secretly communicated with teens on Snapchat using the moniker "Nun."

One mom told Denver Post that O'Connor was really good with the phones, adding that the California mom was trying to put a gap between the parents and children.

O'Connor was extradited from Boise, Idaho to Santa Clara County, California on October 19. She was later arraigned on 39 charges, including child molestation, felony child endangerment, sexual assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

California Mom With Moniker 'The Nun' Accused of Luring Minors

Shannon O'Connor, a mother of two, reportedly organized almost half a dozen parties and gatherings not only at her home in Los Gatos, but also in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe.

Prosecutors said the California mom would supply the teens with vodka and condoms at the parties and encourage minors to have sex.

Prosecutors noted that O'Connor even watched and laughed while the teens engaged in sex acts, some of which were reportedly nonconsensual.

Parents eventually discovered how O'Connor had befriended their kids on Snapchat, inviting the minors to parties with their favorite beer while showering girls with roses and jewelry.

Parents thought that their 14- and 15-year-old kids were hanging out with the California mom's son, who was a freshman quarterback.

They thought their children were simply playing ping pong and swimming at the family's $4.7 million home. However, they noticed the strange behaviors of their children, according to a Denver Post report.

Parents discovered that the California mom only manipulated their children into frequenting a party house for underage binge drinking and teenage sex.

One of the girl's mothers said it angers her, adding that the minors thought O'Connor was simply a cool mom. Parents and court records claimed that O'Connor supplied the kids with alcohol and left them on their own.

Another unidentified mom, whose daughter dated O'Connor's son, told the Post that she overlooked red flags in the relationship like the California mom spoiling her teenage girl with a dozen roses and a $200 Tiffany necklace.

Online trails also revealed that O'Connor was also allegedly helping her daughter sneak out of the house after her parents slept.

The relationship between O'Connor's son and the teenage girl had quickly ended, but O'Connor was reportedly not ready to let her go.

The "Nun" allegedly tried to reach the girl through several Snapchat accounts. The teen also received dozens of blocked calls from the California mom. When the teen accepted a call, the only sound that could be heard at the other end was intense breathing.

Friends of the California Mom's Son

A teenage boy's father said they picked up their 14-year-old son at O'Connor's place during a Halloween party last year. The boy's father said their only concern at the time was COVID.

However, he noted that O'Connor reassured them that it would all be outside, playing ping pong and basketball. But when they picked up their son later that night, the teen was standing "wet and cold" and barefoot near the street and threw up and smelled like alcohol.

While the teen was sleeping, the parents said they began reading incoming Snapchat messages from the "Nun" on his phone. And it became clear to them that O'Connor arranged the drinking party at the house while she was out with her husband, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

According to court documents, the teenage girl who was dating O'Connor's son has reportedly been urged to perform sex acts on boys while she was intoxicated.

Shannon O'Connor was arrested on October 9 in Idaho, where she had recently moved with her two sons. When the deputies arrived to arrest her, they found a dozen teenagers at her home.

Last week, the California mom was denied bail and struck with 15 protective orders barring her from contacting her own child and the victims. O'Connor faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

