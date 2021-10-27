ISIS-K terrorists in Afghanistan could possibly launch attacks outside their country in as little as six to 12 months, a Pentagon official said while testifying in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The United States could possibly be one of the target countries of the terrorist group, according to The Blaze report.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl warned that ISIS-K has every intention of launching such attacks but currently lacks the ability to do so. Al Qaeda could also be planning the same attacks.

Kahl said that there could be a change in those abilities in relatively short order. He said that the current assessment by the intelligence community noted that they could see ISIS-K gaining the ability to launch attacks between six to 12 months. Kahl added that al Qaeda would take a year or two to gain that capability.

The defense undersecretary warned that everyone should remain vigilant against that possibility.

Terror Watch

Kahl acknowledged the possibility that foreign fighters may once again gather in Afghanistan just as they had in the years leading to the 9/11 attacks, according to a Time report. However, he noted that the U.S. is much better prepared than it was 20 years ago.

Kahl also said that the Taliban could be more proactive in keeping other militant groups in check. He said that the Taliban is wary about Afghanistan being a catalyst for al Qaeda external attacks, explaining it is not because the Taliban are "good guys" but that the group fears international retribution.

The Pentagon official also insisted that the current risk of a foreign terror attack on the United States is at its lowest point since the 2001 attacks.

ISIS-K was responsible for the killing of 13 U.S. service members during the days of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In September, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told the committee that there was a real possibility ISIS-K or al Qaeda could rebuild within six to 36 months, according to a CBS News report.

Lieutenant General James J. Mingus testified with Kahl. He is the Joint Staff director for operations. Mingus said that the assessment of the intelligence community was based on no U.S. or coalition intervention.

Kahl said that the Defense Department is doing intelligence and surveillance work in Afghanistan every day.

U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had ordered a full-scale review of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

Blinken lauded the State Department's evacuation effort. However, he noted that the agency needs to learn from the experience as well, in case the U.S. would be faced with a similar situation, according to a Voice of America News report.

The state secretary said that there are many things that one can and should ask, such as if they could have taken that step differently.

Blinken did not add more details regarding the review. However, he said that "we owe it to ourselves" and to the future of State Department employees who might face the same challenge.

