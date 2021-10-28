Queen Elizabeth II has pulled out of attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow next week due to her health condition, according to Buckingham Palace.

Royal experts said there could now be a review and possible slight change in the kind of work the Queen would do following her overnight stay in a hospital last week, Daily Mail reported.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had regretfully decided not to go and would instead remain at Windsor Castle. However, the palace noted that the Queen would continue to work behind the scenes and record a video message that would be broadcast to delegates in Glasgow, Scotland.

Palace sources said the Queen's decision not to go was a "sensible precaution" as her doctor advised her to rest. Another source added that it would also be "unwise" for the 95-year-old Queen to make the 800-mile round trip from Windsor to Glasgow for the event.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah said the Queen was very keen that other world leaders and heads of state would not use her absence as an excuse not to attend. Nikkhah noted that the Queen is "following it very, very closely."

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still set to attend the COP26 climate change summit.

Queen Elizabeth II on COP26 Climate Change Summit

Queen Elizabeth II earlier said she was "irritated" by world leaders who "talk but don't do" on climate change. She was talking to the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones when her remarks were picked up on the livestream of the sixth ceremonial opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff.

The Queen said it was extraordinary how she has been hearing all about COP26 but still doesn't know who is coming. She noted that they only knew about people who were not coming, and it was "really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."

Former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott said the Queen's cancellation was a "blow" to the summit, BBC News reported. But Westmacott noted that the substance of the talks should not be affected by the Queen's absence.

The Queen was seen back at work on Tuesday and sent a signal that all was well. She resumed public engagements by meeting ambassadors via video calls from Windsor Castle.

A royal expert said meetings held on video and video messages would likely be more of how we'll see the Queen in the future.

The royal expert added that the Queen would be more online, while those in-line would take up more of the public responsibilities.

Queen Elizabeth II's Health

The Buckingham Palace had announced that she had gone to a hospital last Wednesday for preliminary medical checks and had returned to Windsor Castle the next day, TODAY reported.

Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen taking a rest. However, it did not suggest that it's more serious than a few days off.

The palace has lightened her workload and changed her schedule to ensure that the monarch has time to focus on her health. Her medical team has also recommended that she make some changes to her evening routine.

The Queen had given up her signature Dubonnet cocktail, which she had been drinking every night. She also stopped going on long walks in Windsor Great Park with her dogs.

Queen Elizabeth II's last known health issue was back in 2017 when she has skipped a New Year's Day church visit because of a bad cold.

