Before taking the stage at the New York edition of the Rolling Loud festival, Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty a day after to a federal drug charge alongside five other individuals.

According to Los Angeles Times, the "Trap Queen" rapper, whose real name was William Junior Maxwell II, was taken into custody by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for being allegedly involved in a wholesale drug operation of narcotics to Long Island, New York, and New Jersey.

Based on the statement of the United States Department of Justice more than 100 kilograms of illegal drugs were involved in the drug operation where the rapper participated.

The 30-year-old rapper was charged with conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. His Defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio entered the not guilty plea on the rapper's behalf and accepted his continued detention.

Macedonio said to the U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke that they were not making a bail application, but she noted that her client might do it in the future.

Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in the state of New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted. He was indicted along with five other individuals for their participation in the drug trafficking conspiracy charge.

Moreover, federal prosecutors stated that the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs.

Their distribution included heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, NY based on the indictment.

While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a big one. The New York native rapper Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, which was filed September 29 and unsealed Friday, charged the rapper whose real name was Willie Junior Maxwell II with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Aside from the rapper Fetty Wap, five other individuals were also charged. One of whom was a New Jersey corrections officer who was named in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday. The five other people were accused of crimes alleged to have occurred between June 2019 and June 2020. Fetty was the last person on the list to be arrested and arraigned.

Meanwhile, if convicted, Fetty Wap would face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Furthermore, the indictment said that the six defendants were accused of distributing cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine Variety reported. In addition to the conspiracy charge, the five other defendants were also charged with using firearms in connection to the alleged drug trafficking operation.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement that the fact that they have arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrated just how vile the drug trade has become.

Maxwell, a resident of Paterson, was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, according to authorities, Patch reported.

