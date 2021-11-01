Ohio police were alerted after a child made a discovery in one of their trick-or-treat candy over the weekend.

The candy bar was found to have a sewing needle planted inside and was distributed in Fostoria during the city-wide Halloween trick-or-treating on Sunday, according to a Fox News report.

Police Chief Keith Loreno said in a written statement that they take this seriously although they are only aware of two pieces of candy being involved.

Loreno added that they are appalled anyone would be "so demented" to what to hurt children in their community.

Authorities said that the specific street it had been distributed on was not immediately clear.

The candies that were tampered with were identified to be a KitKat bar and a bag of Sour Patch Kids, according to a USA Today report.

Loreno said that if parents have any concerns, just throw the candy away. He added that they never know what the result is going to be, adding that they're hoping someone comes forward.

Meanwhile, both police and the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital advised parents to take any candy their children were given while trick-or-tricking to the hospital to be X-rayed for possible metal objects.

Tampered Trick-or-Treat Candy

Experts noted that tampering trick-or-treat candy is very rare, with the first widely reported Halloween candy scares can be dated back in 1970.

It was published in an article about the possibility of strangers using Halloween candy to poison children, mentioning two unconfirmed incidents in upstate New York, according to a News4Jax report.

The University of Delaware had looked at 30 years of suspected candy poisoning. However, no single incident was noted wherein the tampered candy caused death or serious injury.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued tips to parents in light of Halloween. They had advised not to eat the candy until it has been inspected at home.

In addition, the FDA also advised parents to tell their children not to accept or eat anything that is not commercially wrapped, according to a KTLA News report.

Parents should also inspect wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers. Candies that look suspicious should also be thrown away.

Another case of candy tampering was in Georgia when the Auburn Police Department found a bag of ecstasy with other drugs, according to another Fox News report. It is not yet known how the person was planning on distributing the suspected drugs, according to police.

Police said they are pushing for candy checks as there are drugs that have a close resemblance to candies being given away during Halloween trick-or-treating.

Two Oregon parents in 2018 were brought to the hospital after they had taken a Halloween candy, not knowing that it was laced with methamphetamine.

Sgt. Marc Pharr of Auburn Police said that these warnings are not meant to cause parents anxiety but to bring awareness of how easily drugs can be disguised look like candy.

