Former U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed his critics and called them perverts while encouraging Virginians to get out and vote for "a man who will be a great governor."

He baselessly claimed that lots of bad things went on and on in Virginia's elections as the state prepares to decide who will next lead the state, according to a Daily Mail report.

Trump said that the "Fake News media" with some of the "perverts" doing ads ad nauseam on Fox are trying to imply that Glenn Youngkin and he were against each other.

The former president said that it is not true and that they get along very well together, adding that they strongly believe in many of the same policies, particularly on education.

Election watchers noted that Youngkin has tried to keep his distance from a figure like Trump, hoping not to alienate suburban swing voters. However, Trump disputed that statement, saying that it was a narrative from "perverts" and "Fake News."

Trump said in a statement that "Fake News" and "perverts" are working overtime to try and convince people that they do not like each other; therefore, his "great and unprecedented" Make America Great Again will not show up to vote, according to an Independent report.

He added that he is not a believer in the integrity of Virginia's elections, without offering no evidence for such claims.

READ NEXT: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Faces Hatch Act Complaint Over Comments on Virginia Governor's Race: Ethics Watchdog

Glenn Youngkin Distancing Himself from Donald Trump

Youngkin has said that he is honored to have received the former president's endorsement. However, the gubernatorial candidate has reportedly distanced himself from Trump, including avoiding publicly campaigning with him.

He had also not engaged in an upcoming tele-rally Trump is holding for the candidate, according to The Week report.

Daily Mail reported that Trump said Youngkin will be a "fantastic" governor for the state of Virginia, noting Youngkin's experience as a businessman. He added that Youngkin's experience in business will be useful in making Virginia's economy great.

Trump said that every MAGA voter should strongly support Youngkin, adding that the Republican candidate for the governor position in Virginia will not let his constituents be done.

Virginia Elections

The latest data from Democratic data firm TargetSmart noted that at least 1,137,656 voters submitted early ballots, according to a CNBC News report. At least 189,891 voters had sent early ballots out of Virginia's 5.4 million electorates at the time.

Stephen Farnsworth, a professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, noted that this signals a change in the commonwealth's voting habits.

Data suggested that Terry McAuliffe has an edge over his GOP opponent Youngkin in pre-Election Day voting, with Democrats making up 53 percent of the 1.1. million who sent their ballots early, as compared to 30.9 percent Republicans.

McAuliffe said that they are substantially leading on the early vote, but it does not stop there.

Meanwhile, Youngkin said that he has not spoken to Trump recently and that he would accept the results of the election.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Reacts Negatively to Donald Trump' Toys,' Giant TV Screens Left in the White House: 'What a F------ A--Hole'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Trump statement makes waves in Virginia governor's race - from CBS News





