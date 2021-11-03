In less than two hours, Border Patrol agents manning the state of Texas arrested Guatemalan and Mexican illegal immigrants with child sex offenses on Monday.

Child Sex Offenders Arrested at U.S.-Mexico Border

According to Fox News, Border Patrol agents apprehended two illegal immigrant child sex offenders in less than two hours, marking the latest apprehension of illegal immigrants with criminal convictions by Customs and Border Protection officers.

Guatemalan, Mexican Sex Offenders Apprehended in Border Patrol Operations After Blending With Immigrants

CBP said on a statement that agents near Rio Grande City apprehended a Guatemalan national who was previously deported after he came over as part of a group of migrants.

Based on the records check conducted by Border Patrol agents, it was revealed that the man was a registered sex offender. The Guatemalan was arrested in 2019 for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

The immigrant sex offender was convicted and sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years probation earlier this year.

Also, the Guatemalan has an active warrant in the state of California.

Moreover, based on the report of CBP about an hour later, the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers situated in Brownsville requested help from Border Patrol agents after a suspect fled during a traffic stop.

The agents of the Border Patrol took the man into their custody after the request of the state Public Safety. Later on, authorities have discovered that the suspect was a Mexican national who was convicted in 2011. He was arrested after he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child. The Mexican national was then sentenced to six years in jail and was deported this year.

Furthermore, the arrests were considered the latest criminals to be apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. The criminals often come across as part of groups of migrants seeking to enter the U.S.

Border Patrol agents in Texas also nabbed three MS-13 gang members last month. The gang members were traveling into the U.S. among groups of migrants with one of them being sought for an alleged sexual assault on a child, U.S. News Lab reported.

Earlier in the month, the CBP also announced further arrests of both gang members and sex offenders who attempted to enter the U.S. border illegally.

There were more than 1.7 million migrant encounters at the southern portion of the U.S.-Mexico border in Fiscal Year 2021. Among those immigrants, 10,763 individuals that authorities encountered were involved in criminal or illegal activities. The number went up from only 2,438 in the Fiscal Year 2020.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the total number included 488 convictions for sex offenses, numbers that came up from 156 in Fiscal Year 2020.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

