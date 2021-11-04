A California middle school teacher has been heard telling students that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, had sex with his niece and that hospitals steal babies from unvaccinated parents.

In a seven-minute recording captured by an eighth-grader on October 18, the unidentified female history teacher at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura was heard ranting at her eighth-grade class about vaccines, government, child pornography, and the presidency, Daily Mail reported.

The California middle school teacher also went on to imply that former president Donald Trump was still president, which is closely aligned to those conspiracy theories shared by far-right group QAnon.

In the recording, the teacher can be heard saying that people need to wake up and see that the government "has way too much power right now."

She went on to say that Hunter Biden is doing deals with China and Ukraine, and other places where he was funneling money illegally.

The California teacher also claimed that the president's son had child pornography on his laptop and that Hunter Biden was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.

As the educator touched on the topic of COVID vaccines in the class, she noted that if an unvaccinated parent had a baby in a hospital, "they don't want to give" the baby back.

"This is a complete power control threat," she said as reported by the Independent.

California Teacher Spouting QAnon Theories in Classroom

Sarah Silikula, the mother of the eighth-grader who secretly recorded the teacher's outburst, said she told her son to record anything that made him uncomfortable.

Silikula wondered why does the teacher need to tell these comments in a classroom full of children. She told Los Angeles' CBS 2 that she immediately raised the issue with school officials after her son seemed affected by the rant of the middle school teacher.

Silikula said her son went inside the car, was very upset, and said he would never get vaccinated. He also asked her mother if she knew that "Trump's still president." Silikula further noted that his son "doesn't trust his parents now" because he "thinks we lied to him."

The Hill reported that the Ventura school district had condemned the teacher's comments, adding that they conducted an investigation and will impose its "progressive discipline policy" with the teachers' union.

According to CBSLA, the whole class was also assigned to another teacher in the school. But the teacher was still reportedly employed at the school and had accepted responsibility for her error in judgment.

Silikula said this was not enough, and she wanted to make sure the lesson learned was that a teacher's opinion should never be taught in the classroom.

She noted that she respects anyone's political beliefs, but she does not want teachers to impose those beliefs on their children.

What is QAnon?

QAnon is a completely baseless theory that says Donald Trump is waging war against "elite Satan-worshipping pedophiles" in government, business, and media, BBC News reported.

Supporters of QAnon also speculated that this fight would lead to a day of reckoning where prominent people would be arrested and executed.

Recently, QAnon believers gathered in downtown Dallas, hoping to see John F. Kennedy Jr. and announce that Donald Trump is president.

JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999 at age 38. But QAnon supporters believe that the former president's son has spent the last 22 years in hiding.

