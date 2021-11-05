The owner of NBA team Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver, has been accused of racism and misogyny.

According to ESPN, the allegations were from 70 current and former Suns employees who recounted in interviews Sarver's conduct, which they felt was "inappropriate and misogynistic."

The employees throughout Sarver's 17-year tenure described a toxic and sometimes hostile workplace plagued by racism and misogyny. Several employees told ESPN that Sarver has repeatedly used racially insensitive language in the office.

One of the Suns co-owners also told ESPN that the level of misogyny and racism displayed by Sarver was "beyond the pale," adding that "it was embarrassing as an owner."

NBC DFW reported that the current and former Suns employees heard Robert Sarver saying he was "brutal to work for" over the year in job interviewers and told executives that they were paid to put up with his "s---."

Suns staffers also reportedly recounted Sarver's frequent usage of the N-word, including around former Phoenix head coach Earl Watson, who is Black and Hispanic.

However, Sarver, through his legal team, has denied using racially insensitive language. Sarver earlier said he never called or referred to anyone or any group of people by the N-word, either verbally or in writing.

The Suns owner noted that he doesn't use the N-word because it's abhorrent, "ugly and denigrating and against everything I believe in."

Meanwhile, the NBA has announced that it would launch an investigation into the conduct of Sarver and the Phoenix Suns.

NBA's Take on Robert Sarver's Racism and Misogyny Allegations

In a statement, NBA executive vice president of communications Mike Bass said the allegations contained by the ESPN article were extremely serious, and the league officials have already directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation.

Bass noted that the NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees.

He added that the league would take action once the investigation was completed, with the findings serving as the basis.

Also, multiple current and former employees stated that the conduct of other members of the Phoenix Suns executive team had also contributed to a toxic workplace within the organization.

Two former employees pointed out that one white male executive repeatedly called a Black co-worker "Carlton," in reference to the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" TV show. The executive repeated it several times despite being told on multiple occasions to stop.

Sarver and ownership partners purchased the Suns for approximately $400 million in 2004. Sarver was the managing partner of the team and had a 30 percent stake in the team at the time of purchase.

Currently, the Phoenix Suns were the 18th most valuable team in the NBA based on the Forbes list at $1.8 billion. Robert Sarver also owned the WNBA team, Phoenix Mercury.

