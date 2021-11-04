The Boston Celtics have already hit bumps in their journey early in the season, and the rest of the league took notice after point guard Marcus Smart called out stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown following their loss against Chicago Bulls.

The team from Boston has stumbled to a 2-5 start with plenty of issues in its mounting losses. The slow start has put the spotlight on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the two All-Stars Celtics who have struggled through the early portions of the season.

Boston Celtics' Players-Only Meeting

The counting stats look fine, but Jayson Tatum has struggled in terms of his efficiency on the floor, while Jaylen Brown has some consistency issues on a game-to-game basis.

According to Yahoo Sports, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that the Boston Celtics held a players-only meeting to discuss the comments made by Smart after their loss to Chicago on Monday.

Wojnarowski said the players-only meeting happened in Orlando when the Celtics traveled for their game on the road.

Wojnarowski added that Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown did talk about the collapse against the Bulls and Smart's comments after the game about those two stars not passing the ball.

Wojnarowski shared that the players-only meeting was emotional at times. But in the end, he noted that it came out as "perhaps not a terribly productive meeting, and "maybe not even beneficial."

The ESPN insider added that the group had issues going on for a while. The issues can be seen with the changing of the president in Boston and the head coach.

"These issues remain and... this is a situation he (first-year Boston head coach Ime Udoka) has to address and help this team work through," Wojnarowski said.

Doubts Cast After Boston Celtics' Loss Against Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics struggled mightily in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, where they lost 128-114 despite establishing a 19-point lead at one point in the second half.

The Bulls outscored the Celtics 39-11 over the final 12 minutes of action. The Celtics have played well but only in some of their game throughout the first seven matches.

The team displayed great potential, but they could not execute at a high level in clutch situations. Turnovers, poor shot selection, slow transition defense, and getting beaten too often on the defensive glass were among the most glaring issues that analysts have seen from the team late in their games.

Retired NBA insider and Hall of Famer Jackie MacMullan said Tatum and Brown had been a massive talking point in the league circles. MacMullan noted that GMs, agents, and almost everyone in the league were discussing if the two Celtics stars could play together side by side.

"I think there's still time. They're both very young... I think it's still possible for them to enhance one another. If they really focused on that, I think they would solve a lot of these issues," MacMullan said.

