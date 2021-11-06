U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman issued the following statement on President Biden's appointment of Marlene Cintron as Regional Administrator for the Atlantic region, John F. Fleming as Regional Administrator for the Mid-Atlantic region, and Mike Fong as Regional Administrator for the Pacific Northwest:

"The U.S. Small Business Administration needs the best and the brightest as we continue to deliver record relief and ensure our nation's 32.5 million small businesses and innovative startups have the tools and resources they need to start, grow and be resilient. Marlene, John, and Mike have a proven track record of doing just that - and I'm confident that, together with their mission-driven district staff, they will continue to deliver the on-the-ground expertise and guidance our small businesses and innovative startups need during this period of economic recovery. I look forward to having them join my team to carry out the SBA's mission and ensure all entrepreneurs are given a fair shot at achieving their dreams."

Region II (Two)

As Region II Administrator, Marlene Cintron will oversee SBA programs, offices, and operations in the SBA's Atlantic region, serving New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ms. Cintron was born and raised in The Bronx. During her trajectory, she has worked for Congressman Robert Garcia, Mayor David N. Dinkins, Governor Pedro Rosselló of Puerto Rico, and New York State Senator Ruben Diaz Sr. In 2010, she was named President of the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation and The Business Initiative Corporation of New York where she utilizes her government relations and financial acumen to support current and prospective Bronx businesses. Ms. Cintron received her bachelor's degree from SUNY College at Old Westbury, her Master's in Education Administration from Fordham University, and her Juris Doctorate from the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC.

Region III (Three)

As Region III Administrator, John F. Fleming will oversee SBA programs, offices, and operations in the SBA's Mid-Atlantic region, serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Previously, Mr. Fleming was the district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Delaware District Office. In that role, Mr. Fleming was responsible for the delivery and management of the Agency's programs throughout the State of Delaware. Mr. Fleming started his SBA career in 1992 and has served in various positions, including deputy district director, chief credit officer, and public information officer. Mr. Fleming graduated in 1992 from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, with a degree in Business Administration. Prior to attending college, he served in the United States Marine Corps as a non-commissioned officer.

Region X (Ten)

As Region X Administrator, Mike Fong will oversee SBA programs, offices, and operations in the SBA's Pacific Northwest region serving Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Mr. Fong is currently Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer for Snohomish County, Washington. He is leading efforts to prioritize the region's $160M allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for recovery from the pandemic. Previously, Mr. Fong served as Senior Deputy Mayor for the City of Seattle where he led and coordinated crisis response efforts for COVID-19, resulting in the nation's lowest metropolitan area rates of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations and the first major city in America to reach 70% of residents fully vaccinated. Mr. Fong is the first Chinese American to serve in the role of Deputy Mayor for the City of Seattle.

The new regional leadership team will oversee offices collectively covering 11 states, two U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C.

