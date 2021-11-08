The Los Angeles Clippers orchestrated a 22-0 run to knock off the Charlotte Hornets at their home, 120-106.

Clippers Secure Win at Home After Late Game Run

According to The Score, Clippers' main man Paul George, alongside flashy guard Reggie Jackson, helped the other LA team to get their fifth victory this season. George scored 20 points, while Jackson added 19 to beat the LaMelo Ball-led Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, making it their fourth straight win.

Six Clippers players were in double-digits against the Hornets. Rising role players Luke Kennard and Terance Mann made huge contributions to their team. The guard from Duke University, Kennard, had 18 points in the night and lighted out beyond the arc, while Mann finished the game with 17 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

Despite being down by 13 points in the opening period, the Clippers fought back and stayed in striking distance.

After they found themselves placed in a nine-point hole with less than seven minutes remaining, the Clippers pulled the trigger and executed a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead.

The Clippers' offense was sparked by Reggie Jackson, who made back-to-back three-pointers take the lead and made it a single-possession ball game in their favor.

The Charlotte Hornets were not able to answer the offensive surge from the Clippers. The Clippers displayed their offensive firepower in the final minutes of the regulation. They have scored in almost all spots on the floor.

Moreover, the Hornets was outscored by Clippers 27-4 in the final minutes of action. The Hornets was not able to execute their usual offensive game in the closing period, which was capitalized by the LA Clippers, sinking the Hornets to a disappointing loss.

Despite the effort from California native LaMelo Ball, the Hornets ran out of gas in the fourth period. Ball had 21 points for the Hornets. Still, they suffered their fourth straight loss.

Ball played his first game in Los Angeles since he suffered a right wrist fracture against the Clippers last March, which forced him to miss 21 games.

Also, Miles Bridges dropped 21 points for the Hornets, and Terry Rozier added 17, but the contributions were not enough to get the win on the road. Charlotte got a 3-pointer from Rozier with 7:09 to play, but they were not able to drop a single bucket within the next six minutes. The Hornets made a field goal courtesy of a layup by Bridges with 1:09 remaining.

The Hornets missed the presence of P.J. Washington, who missed his second consecutive game with a hyperextended left elbow. Mason Plumlee was in the starting lineup after he was placed in a game-time decision with a left rib contusion, but he failed to reach double digits in rebounds or points for the sixth-consecutive game.

On the other hand, Clippers big man Serge Ibaka was active for the first time this season after his back surgery in June. Ibaka made his debut 3:52 remaining in the first quarter, but he did not score on three shots over eight minutes.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: HORNETS at CLIPPERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 7, 2021 -NBA

