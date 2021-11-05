The Oklahoma City Thunder executed another come-from-behind win against the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, 107-104 on Thursday night.

Thunder Strikes Back Against Lakers at Staples

According to Associated Press, the OKC Thunder rallied from a 19-point deficit to get another win this season. The 23-year-old rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 of his 28 points in the final period, which placed the Thunder in the driver seat in the final seconds of the game. The Canadian baller also dished six dimes and grabbed three rebounds to lead the young Thunder team.

Also, Kenrich Williams scored nine of his 13 points in the final period of the game for the Thunder. The youngest team in the league has not beaten anybody in their eight games this season except for the champion favorites LA Lakers.

Lakers Fall Short Again at Home Against Young Thunder Team

In both games, The OKC Thunder rallied from enormous deficits, but in both occasions, LeBron James has been sidelined. James sat out the rematch due to an abdominal strain.

Despite the 29-point production by Lakers big man Anthony Davis and his 18 monster rebounds, the Thunder managed to outplay the veteran team from LA. Davis sprained his right thumb near halftime, but he played until the final seconds of action.

Carmelo Anthony had another big game off the bench. Melo scored 21 points courtesy of five 3-pointers. Two of them came from the final minute. However, LA's rally fell short after Westbrook missed a three-point attempt.

Russell Westbrook scored 27 points against his former team, but the veteran guard made a critical turnover with 21 seconds left, missing the possible chance of tying the game.

Last week, the young Thunder team rallied back from a 26-point deficit at their home in Oklahoma City. This time, the Thunder came all the way back again at Staples Center before they survived another tough fourth quarter.

The OKC took its first lead of the night with 5:27 remaining to play. The Thunder executed a 12-0 run to get on the driver seat.

Davis' jumper put the Lakers back ahead with 2:23 remaining, but Williams hit another 3-pointer before Gilgeous-Alexander added a logo shot with 1:18 to go to extend the lead.

Melo hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left to trim Oklahoma City's lead to two, but Westbrook accidentally flung the ball into the seats while driving to the lane. Westbrook also committed another error by leaving his man Lu Dort who had an open lane at the shaded area, extending the lead.

Despite the Lakers' efforts of trimming the lead, the young Thunder proved that they have the composure needed to win games in the league.

