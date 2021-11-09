The Chicago Bulls took over in the 4th quarter in their match-up against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, ending their two-game losing streak by scoring 42 points in the final period.

Chicago Bulls Win at Home Against Brooklyn Nets

Bulls star guards rose to the occasion against the Kevin Durant-led team. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, while his co-star Zach LaVine added 24 to seal the deal at their home.

The Bulls rookie Ayo Dosumnu proved that he could go against the titles in the Eastern Conference. He scored 15 points and played a key role in a late surge for the Chicago team to seize the victory.

The win brought an end to the Bulls' two-game losing streak. They suffered two losses against another giant in the east, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brooklyn Nets Ran Out of Gas in Chicago

Chicago left the best for last in their matchup against the Nets, with a 42-point fourth quarter as the Brooklyn team appeared to tire in the final minutes of the action on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets ran out of gas in their game against the Chicago Bulls after they had beaten the Toronto Raptors 116-103 in an away game. The Bulls' win was also driven by DeRozan and LaVine, who kept their team in striking distance.

Despite the efforts of the Net's Kevin Durant, who scored 38 points and entered the game as the NBA's current leading scorer with a 28.6 average, the New York team came up short.

Lamarcus Aldridge added 19 and hit a pair of free throws to open the scoring in the fourth, but his efforts were short as the Chicago team responded with 13 straight points to take the upper hand.

The California native, DeRozan, had back-to-back jumpers to tie the score at 80 before Dosunmu put Chicago back on top with a free throw. After he visited the charity stripe, he again went to the free-throw line and converted a three-point play on the next possession to make it 84-80.

Chicago stretched the lead to 89-80 and took a nine-point lead before Durant scored the Nets' first field goal after they struggled in the fourth period with just 7:46 remaining.

Newly acquired guard Alex Caruso countered the bucket of Durant with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to double digits for the first time in the game at 92-82.

The Nets let the gap widen as Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash waived the white flag with minutes left in the clock. The Brooklyn Nets just scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to hand the victory to the Chicago Bulls on home turf.

