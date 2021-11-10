The injury report is piling up for the Philadelphia 76ers as Seth Curry joined his teammates on the sideline. The shorthanded team faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday when they lost, 118-109.

Aside from missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Matisse Thybulle, the team was now down with another key player as they missed the services of consistent shooter Seth Curry.

According to Sixerswire via USA Today, Seth Curry, who has taken on much more responsibility amid the team's struggles, was out on Tuesday to a left foot contusion that he suffered recently.

Without Seth Curry, the Sixers missed a 16.8 point contribution and a 48.3 percent shooter beyond the arc. The sniper's absence forced Philadelphia to rely on other players from the bench to dig deep and pull the game at home.

Philadelphia 76ers Hang With Defending Champ Milwaukee Bucks But Lose Second Straight

The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers fought the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks, all they can. But fell at the final minutes of the game, 118-109, at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers were down six players when they faced the Milwaukee Bucks and were down at 8-4 after another loss.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said during the pregame interview that Tobias Harris felt much better and that he was expecting that the forward would be back sooner rather than later.

The Sixers were hot during the first half. The team had spectacular performances, especially from bigs Paul Reed and Andre Drummond, who protected the paint by guarding the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both Reed and Drummond were very active early, and that was a big part of the reason why the Sixers played so well in the first half of action.

Rising star Tyrese Maxey was also playing well in the first two quarters. Maxey was brilliant in the first quarter. He had good drives to the basket and even showed his mastery in floaters. Maxey even hit a floater in the face of Antetokounmpo. He also made 3 of 4 from three and finished the quarter with 17 points.

Despite getting the upper hand, Doc Rivers was forced to call a timeout 38 seconds into the second half after Milwaukee scored five quick and easy points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have his best night from the field, but his gravity really stretched the Sixers' defense. The Greek Freak orchestrated the Bucks' offense which opened the floor for sniper Grayson Allen who finished the game with 25 points.

An Allen corner three off courtesy of a kick-out pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo sealed the deal on the road. The Bucks moved to 5-6 after the win and would try to climb up the standing in the Eastern Conference for another shot at the playoffs and the NBA title.

