The Los Angeles Lakers defended their home against the Charlotte Hornets in overtime, 126-123, on Monday night.

According to Silver Screen and Roll, the LA Lakers escaped the overtime thriller at Staples Center against the Hornets despite a late collapse in crunch time. The Lakers were able to hold on for overtime and defended in the extension to win against the Hornets.

Lakers Escape With Home Victory Against Hornets

Lakers big man Anthony Davis bounced late in the game after he had a rough-shooting start. Davis finished the game with 32 points on 13-25 shooting. He also grabbed 12 boards and got 4 assists.

Veteran Carmelo Anthony also continued to shine at Staples Center. He dropped 29 points off the bench while shooting 70 percent beyond the arc. He went hot in the second half of the game to secure the game at home.

Russell Westbrook also displayed a triple-double performance. Westbrook defended the Staples by dropping 17 points, 12 rebounds, and dished 14 assists in the ballgame.

Despite having a double-digit lead, the Lakers still blew a double-digit lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Hornets managed to keep their position in striking distance after making several crucial stops. The Lakers needed overtime to beat the Charlotte Hornets.

By the time he replaced the struggling Russell Westbrook on the floor for the Lakers despite being down seven midway through the third period, Rajon Rondo made his presence felt right away.

Rondo came in and ignited the Lakers' offense by taking the steering wheel, cruising to a 24-10 run to close the quarter with Davis getting into a rhythm and Melo sinking two of his seven threes on the night.

The Lakers got an added boost before the third quarter clock expired when Melo nearly lost his balance on the inbounds play but somehow got the ball to Malik Monk, who drained a 41-foot buzzer-beater from halfcourt against his former team.

However, the spectacular performance of Rajon Rondo ended in just 12 minutes of action on the floor after he was sent to the locker room. Rondo was ejected early in the fourth quarter after being called for a flagrant 2 foul on Terry Rozier.

READ NEXT: LA Clippers Orchestrate 22-0 Run in 4th Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets, 120-106

Los Angeles Lakers Win Against Charlotte Hornets in OT

The absence of Rajon Rondo left Russell Westbrook as the Lakers' only eligible point guard. Westbrook had seven turnovers and was a -17 on the night, which allowed the Hornets to come back into the game in the final minutes.

The Lakers also lost their cool late in the fourth when Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were both handed back-to-back technicals for arguing a call, allowing the Hornets to score five points on a single possession to cut the lead.

The Hornets tied the game after a three-pointer from Miles Bridges, but Davis missed a chance for a game-winner on the ensuing possession, resulting in overtime.

However, the Lakers regained their composure in overtime as Anthony Davis completely took over. Davis displayed his length and blocked the game-tying three of Rozier to get the victory.

READ MORE: Oklahoma City Thunder Strikes Another Comeback Win Against LA Lakers, 107-104

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: CRAZY FINISH! Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Final Minutes & Overtime! 2021 NBA Season - From NBA Highlights