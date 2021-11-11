President Joe Biden is set to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony at the White House on Monday.

According to Fox Business, the signing will be attended by members of Congress and a group of leaders who fought for its passage, including governors and mayors from across the country. Labor unions and business leaders will also join Biden.

The bill provides funding for physical infrastructure projects, such as bridges, roads, water pipes, and broadband internet.

Joe Biden Says Infrastructure Bill Will Ease Economy Woes

On Wednesday, Joe Biden toured the Port of Baltimore to promote his signature legislation that cleared Congress last week, U.S. News reported.

Biden said the infrastructure spending would improve transportation of products and supplies from overseas and across America, and as a result, it would help lower prices, reduce shortages, and add union jobs.

The president has offered his infrastructure plan as a solution to the country's inflation and supply chain woes, although one that will take time to manifest.

Biden said the spending would create jobs paying $45 an hour, almost 50 percent higher than the current national average wage. In addition, he said it would create a lot of jobs to fix aging bridges, pipes, and roads.

Biden noted that it would also boost employment in clean energy and cybersecurity sectors. He added that most of these jobs would not require college degrees.

"This is a once in a generation investment," Biden said.

The Biden administration also announced new investments to reduce congestion at the Port of Savannah in Georgia. The president explained that the port congestion only shows how strong the economic rebound from the pandemic has been.

Inflation has intensified instead of waning as the economy reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a major challenge for the president. The Biden administration has repeatedly said the price increases were temporary.

During remarks at the port, Biden admitted that consumer prices remained too high due to inflation. The president added that everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread costs more.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Reportedly Let Loose a 'Loud' Fart in Front of Camilla Parker Bowles at COP26 Summit and She 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' It

House Passes $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

The House passed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, sending it to Joe Biden's desk for his signature, CNBC News report.

The House of Representatives voted 228-206 to pass the legislation, with the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive members of Congress. Meanwhile, the Senate passed the bill through a 69-30 vote in August.

Joe Biden's signature will make the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law that would put $550 billion new funding for transportation projects, the utility grid, and broadband.

The package also includes $110 billion for bridges, roads, and other major projects. A $66 billion will also be allotted for passenger and freight rail and $39 billion for public transit.

Many Democrats saw the infrastructure bill lacking as it did not address issues such as child care, Medicare expansion, pre-K education, and the enhanced child tax credit.

Former President Donald Trump has openly criticized the 13 congressional Republicans who supported Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, Fox News reported.

Trump reportedly blasted the 13 Republicans in a speech on Monday night in a room where Rep. Nicole Malliotakis was present.

Malliotakis was among the 13 Republican defectors. Others were Adam Kinzinger, Don Bacon, Don Young, John Katko, Tom Reed, Andrew Garbarino, Brian Fitzpatrick, Chris Smith, Jeff Van Drew, Fred Upton, Anthony Gonzalez, and David McKinley.

They argued that the bill would provide funding for important infrastructure projects in their districts.

READ MORE: U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Seen to Worsen Climate Change With 30 Percent More Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2025

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: President Joe Biden To Sign $1.2 Infrastructure Bill - From TODAY





