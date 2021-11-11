Colombia's President Ivan Duque has high hopes for the medical marijuana industry despite the ongoing drug war in his country and considers it a different story than cocaine.

In an interview with the Associated Press during his visit to Israel, the president of Colombia emphasized on Tuesday that the promotion of cannabis for medical and other purposes was "a different story" than cocaine.

Duque has cited the difference between marijuana and cocaine, especially their effects on the environment.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque Chooses Cannabis Over Cocaine

According to NBC News, the president of Colombia said for drug producers to plant one hectare of coca in Colombia, they have to destroy two hectares of a tropical jungle.

Ivan Duque noted that the production of cocaine has "a very high carbon footprint" and would use a lot of gasoline and cement, and the processed chemicals get dumped in the forest.

In addition to the harmful effects in the environment of cocaine production, there were also concerns over cartel violence and murderous drug kingpins, one of whom was nabbed just last month on a U.S. warrant.

There's also the scattered remnants of the FARC rebel group who have fought on despite a landmark peace agreement reached five years ago.

Duque's stand on cannabis is something new, considering his past actions against drugs. The Colombian president took office, proclaiming that drugs "destroy" families.

Duque also signed a law prohibiting the possession of drugs in public spaces. It challenged a ruling by Colombia's Supreme Court of Justice that allowed individuals to carry small amounts of weed, cocaine, and other drugs.

According to Duque, cannabis is an opportunity for innovation with Israel and Colombia. Israel is a country that allowed marijuana exports in 2019.

Fresh from the U.N. climate summit, Colombia pledged to be carbon-neutral by 2050. The country also opened a Colombian innovation center in Jerusalem.

Duque was keen to discuss how Colombia and Israel, as "self-styled start-up nations," could collaborate to make the world a better place, and one opportunity is reportedly cannabis.

Avi Hasson, the CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, which connects governments and international businesses to Israeli entrepreneurs, said innovation was the best solution to most problems of different countries.

Hasson noted that even those created by innovation would "still need to be solved by innovation."

Colombia's Opportunities in Cannabis

In July, Colombia lifted an export ban on dried cannabis flowers. The Colombian president said his country is looking to harness derivatives for everything - from medical treatments and food production to cosmetics.

Ivan Duque noted that they were seeing a lot of international investment coming to Colombia because of cannabis.

The country of Israel might be able to lend a hand to Duque because medical marijuana was legalized years ago in the country. More than 100,000 Israelis out of a population of over 9 million were already licensed users. Israel has become the third country to approve marijuana exports.

Israel boasted more than 110 cannabis tech companies, mainly in the health sector, that have attracted nearly $350 million in investment since 2015. According to Start-Up Nation Central, Israel was also among the largest importers of medical cannabis flowers in the world.

Ivan Duque noted that there was a difference between harnessing beneficial components from drugs and removing the prohibition completely.

"We're not using cannabis for recreational purposes. We're using it for medical purposes," the Colombian president added.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque - From IsraeliPM