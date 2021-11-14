The Taliban flashed U.S.-made weapons and armored vehicles with Russian helicopters during a military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan in light of the graduation of the 250 newly trained soldiers.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazami announced the event of flaunting the large stock of weapons and equipment left behind by the former U.S.-backed government when the Taliban successfully overhauled their forces with the exit of U.S. troops, Reuters reported.

The exercise included dozens of U.S.-made M117 armored security vehicles and MI-17 helicopters patrolling overhead. Many of the soldiers were also carrying M4 assault rifles that the U.S. made.

Taliban officials said that pilots, mechanics, and other specialists from the former Afghan National Army would be merged into a new force that has also started wearing conventional military uniforms.

U.S.-Made Weapons and Vehicles

Most of the equipment was left behind when U.S. troops evacuated Afghanistan by the end of August. It is not yet clear how many operational vehicles and aircraft were handed over to the Taliban, with some already flown to other nearby countries, Local 12 News reported.

The U.S. troops destroyed many of the aircraft and armored vehicles left behind before officially leaving the country. They destroyed more than 70 aircraft, dozens of armored vehicles, and disabled air defenses before flying out of the Kabul International Airport.

Some of the aircraft were flown into nearby Central Asian Countries by fleeing Afghan forces. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction noted that the U.S. government had sent more than $28 billion worth of defense equipment and services last year.

It includes weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and night-vision devices. Aircraft and surveillance systems were also provided to Afghanistan between 2002 and 2017.

U.S. Troops Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban leaders took his place in the presidential palace, signifying the official control of the militant group in the country.

According to The New York Times report, the Taliban's reign had driven tens of thousands of people to the country's borders. Meanwhile, others crowded the Kabul International Airport hoping to get on board one of the planes flying out of the country.

On August 26, a suicide bomber attacked the airport, which killed as many as 180 people, including 13 U.S. troops. U.S. President Joe Biden earlier announced the U.S. had already accomplished its mission of denying terrorists a safe place in Afghanistan.

He then said that all U.S. troops would leave the country by September 11, which was then moved to an earlier date to August 31. The U.S. government initially planned to leave behind around 650 troops to secure its embassy in Kabul.

However, the sudden takeover of the Taliban forced the embassy into a swift shutdown.

Sensitive documents were shredded and burned before staffers went to the airport. Taliban members had reportedly gone door-to-door in some neighborhoods, searching for anyone who had supported or helped the government or the U.S. goal.

