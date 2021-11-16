Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly surpassed $1 billion in career earnings in 2020, and as of October this year, he has a net worth of $500 million.

According to Marca, Ronaldo's professional career started at aged 17 for Sporting Lisbon in 2003. Since then, the now 36-year-old Portuguese professional footballer has enjoyed successful stints at Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United and even played as Portugal's captain.

During his time at Juventus in 2020, he reportedly surpassed $1 billion in career earnings, and as of last month, he has a net worth of $500 million. He was the first soccer player in history to crack $1 billion in career earnings.

Since he moved back to Manchester United, Ronaldo was reportedly on about $643,668-a-week contract, which takes his annual earnings up to $33.5 million, according to the U.K.'s The Mirror report.

The five Ballon d'Ors and his other footballing achievements have reportedly helped boost his value. It also allowed him to make extra money outside of the game as plenty of companies or brands have wanted him as the face of their products.

According to news reports, Ronaldo is not only one of the wealthiest soccer players but also one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus Throws Shade at Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Former WWE Champion Sheamus would likely not agree that Cristiano Ronaldo was already one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He recently threw shade at the football star for being too soft. Sheamus called out the Manchester United player for having no physicality in his game.

Ronaldo was considered by many as one of the most popular sportsmen in the world today. Aside from his popularity, the striker for Manchester United was regarded by sports fans and analysts as one of the best players ever to kick a football.

However, it was a different storyline for the WWE Superstar Sheamus. The former WWE Champion had a lot to say regarding the Portuguese footballer, and he even made no bones about his feelings towards him.

According to The SportRush, during a conversation with BT Sport last month, Sheamus, who is an avid fan of Liverpool FC, did not hold back when he spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer became a target of Sheamus since he played for Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United.

Sheamus agreed that Ronaldo was one of the best players of the last decade, but he called him out for always seeking the camera, adding that he would not last too long in the squared circle.

'Celtic Warrior' Sheamus Calls Cristiano Ronaldo' Soft' and All About Showmanship

Former WWE Champion Sheamus said that although Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players who played the game in the last decade, he did not consider the footballer from Portugal as "one of the greatest players ever."

The wrestler said Ronaldo was definitely a world-class player, but he was not yet on the list of the greatest football players of all time.

Sheamus further noted that Cristiano Ronaldo was all about the camera even if he scores a penalty. He said he was not a fan of what the football star was doing.

"Shirt off, 'Where's the camera?' Even if he scores a penalty. I'm not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing," the former WWE Champion noted.

Furthermore, Sheamus even put the conversation to the next level, saying that Cristiano Ronaldo would not even last five seconds in the ring.

"He's too soft, he's too soft bro. Those players that go down when the wind blows or a blade of grass hits their shin, they wouldn't last two minutes," Sheamus noted.

The Irish professional wrestler and actor said the Portuguese professional footballer got the showmanship "but nothing else."

"He's got no physicality, that's what I mean," the former WWE Champion noted.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: WWE Superstar Sheamus on Why He Doesn't Like Cristiano Ronaldo - From Liverpool ECHO