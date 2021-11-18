A former California teacher, who also has a history of working as a soccer coach and children's book author, has been arrested and charged with 14 counts of sexual assault against a child, according to police.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Paul Edward Lowe, a former teacher in Riverside, California, was accused of sexually abusing a boy he taught more than 20 years ago.

According to Fox News, the Riverside Police Department's Sexual Assault - Child Abuse Unit (SACA) started an investigation into Paul Edward Lowe in September after a 32-year-old man came forward to report being sexually abused by his fourth-grade teacher when he was a student at a Riverside school.

The man told police investigators that most of the sexual assaults occurred away from campus, but there were some incidents when the abuse took place in school.

Authorities believe that the 61-year-old resident of Corona may have more victims because of his long history of working around kids.

The former California teacher taught at Taft Elementary School in Riverside for about five years, since 1997. Lowe suddenly resigned in 2002 when he was arrested and subsequently convicted of sexual assault of a kid in Los Angeles County.

The former California teacher has since been required to register as a sex offender because of his prior conviction.

Former California Teacher's Other Affiliations

The Riverside police said Paul Edward Lowe also worked for the YMCA as an AYSO youth soccer coach in Big Bear and Los Angeles County.

In the early 1990s, he spent two years in Hacienda Heights as a private school teacher. The former California teacher also worked with a youth camp and even wrote children's books under the pseudonym of "Edric Phoenix."

Lowe was arrested on November 9 by SACA detectives and booked him into the Robert Presley Detention Center for the recent allegations. After his arrest, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office has charged the former California teacher with 14 counts of sexual assault against a child.

Paul Edward Lowe is currently being held in custody on a $5 million bail. He was scheduled to make his next court appearance on December 3.

SACA detectives urged the other victims to come forward as they believed they were others who were also victimized by the former California teacher, KTLA reported.

Authorities asked anyone that has additional information about the ongoing investigation and the arrest of Paul Edward Lowe to contact detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.

Meanwhile, a former California high school drama teacher was sentenced to 364 days in El Dorado County jail after he accidentally sent his boss a video of partially clad students.

Ryan Pullen, who taught at Union Mine High School in El Dorado, pleaded guilty last month to felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor child abuse. The 38-year-old former teacher was sentenced on Monday.

