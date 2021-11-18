Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation against U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for several groups of employees.

The newly signed measure prohibits private businesses in the state of Florida from imposing a vaccine mandate unless they allow certain exemptions, such as religious or health reasons or for prior COVID recovery, according to The Hill report.

In addition, employees could be exempted if they choose to use personal protective equipment or have regular COVID testing.

Educational and government institutions are also banned from enforcing vaccine mandates.

DeSantis said during a press conference that there is a time that one needs to stand up and need to make their voice heard.

He added that "we had the ability to do it."

COVID Vaccine Mandate in Florida

DeSantis had called a special session of the legislature to pass four bills challenging Biden's vaccine mandate.

The Republican governor said that the goal of the legislation is to protect people from losing their jobs if they choose not to get the COVID vaccine doses, according to a CNBC report. He noted that vaccination is a personal choice, adding that that's the science-based approach to say that it should be a personal choice.

The Florida laws also require DeSantis to develop a plan to withdraw Florida from federal oversight by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and develop a state plan for the safety of the workers.

OSHA had issued emergency workplace safety rules requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated to submit to regular COVID testing by January 4.

Meanwhile, the Florida laws note that businesses that fire employees on grounds of the vaccine mandate can face fines of $10,000 per violation if they have less than 100 employees and $50,000 if they have more than 100 employees.

DeSantis said that mandate restrictions are tearing people down, adding that today "we lift people up," according to an NBC News report.

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo describes the newly signed legislation of DeSantis as "wonderful." He said that it pushes back against the belief that some of the leaders put forward that people do not control their body, that their body "belongs to Dr. Fauci."

DeSantis said that Florida is leading and that the measure is the strongest piece of legislation that has been enacted anywhere in the country when it comes to vaccination.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican, said that the new legislation in Florida allowed state residents to decide for themselves, according to The New York Times report.

Meanwhile, Florida experienced its worst daily death tolls during the summer of 2021 when vaccines were already widely available.

Aside from going against the vaccine mandate, DeSantis had also fought local school districts and government requiring masks or vaccines, warning to withhold funds and fine them. The Republican governor had also faced the state's school districts in the legal court.

Ladapo claimed that there is no evidence that it actually helps improve the health of children.

