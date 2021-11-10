Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened U.S. President Joe Biden that he will send undocumented migrants to his home state Delaware if he won't stop sending them to Florida.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Republican governor also lambasted Biden's "double standard" in raising concern over the recent migrant crisis between the borders of Poland and Belarus. DeSantis said the flights happen without any notification to the state of Florida, adding that those are mostly done in the middle of the night. The Florida governor said that it's clandestine and that they really have no say when it comes to it.

The warning from DeSantis came after the federal government sent 70 planes carrying young undocumented migrants to Jacksonville from the U.S.-Mexico border region undercover this summer.

DeSantis said that if undocumented migrants were to come to Florida, the state will provide buses and will send them to Delaware, according to a New York Post report.

Christina Pushaw, the governor's press secretary, said that the governor's intention to send migrants to Delaware was a reference to Biden. However, she said that the idea to send migrants away from Florida is not a joke.

Pushaw noted that she would not be surprised if legislation to address the matter will be proposed during the next regular session of the Florida Legislature.

Clandestine Flights of Undocumented Migrants to Florida

Larry Keefe, DeSantis's public safety czar, said over 70 air charter flights on jetliner airliners from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport. Keefe added that there are 36 passengers on each of these flights on average, according to a Washington Examiner report.

He said they are trying to run an investigation looking at things, such as who is facilitating the travels, the support people behind it, and the sponsors.

In October, there were also reports of similar flights landing in Westchester, New York, throughout the summer. The flights came to light after the state had an incident involving a 24-year-old Honduran man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The state is investigating the matter after Yery Noel Medina Ulloa lied to Border Patrol and local Jacksonville Police about his age, claiming he was 17-years-old.

Keefe said the probe wants to look whether Ulloa may have been on one of the night flights as he pretended to be a minor.

Biden on Belarus Migrants Crisis

Meanwhile, Biden has condemned Belarus' authoritarian regime for reportedly using migrants as a weapon against the European Union, according to another Daily Mail report.

A White House spokesperson said that the president will reaffirm his support for the EU as a fundamental partner for the United States.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that they share the opinion with Biden that this is a hybrid attack of an authoritarian regime to try and de-stabilize the Democratic neighbors, adding that it will not succeed and that they will protect their democracies.

