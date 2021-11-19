Singer Shawn Mendes reportedly "initiated" the talk with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, about breaking up after more than two years together.

A source close to the former Fifth Harmony member told E! News that the "Stitches" singer "initiated the conversation" with Cabello last week.

The source added that although the "Havana" singer was "very upset over the split," Cabello reportedly "agreed" with Mendes that it was for the best.

READ NEXT: 'Cinderella' Star Camila Cabello Talks About Having Her Own Large 'Familia,' Touts New Album

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello End 'Stale' Relationship

The insider also said that the couple's relationship was getting "stale," The Daily Mail reported.

"Their relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends," the source noted.

The source noted that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stayed in touch despite breaking up, saying that the singers were not in a "bad breakup at all" and remained friends.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the excuse "It's not you, It's me" did not apply to the singers' split, as their feeling about parting ways were mutual.

"Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual... They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things," the source told ET, adding that both singers are doing their best "to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones."

Camila Cabello was reported to spend a lot of time with her friends after her split with the "Treat You Better" singer.

"It was really hard for a few days but she [Camila] has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the source said, adding that the "Never Be The Same" singer has a "huge support system and is feeling renewed" as of the moment.

Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes Split

On Wednesday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shocked their fans when they simultaneously announced that they had decided to end their relationship via their Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the couple wrote, adding that they will continue being best friends as they started their relationship that way.

Their breakup came a few months after Camila Cabello shut down rumors that she was engaged with Shawn Mendes, as fans quickly noticed in her TikTok video that she was wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

Back in August, the singer told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that she was not engaged with Shawn Mendes, and she was not aware of which finger the engagement ring goes on.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes first met in 2014 as they performed for Austin Mahone's Concert as supporting acts. Since then, the two have been friends. They confirmed their relationship in September 2019.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello Responds to Backlash After Her Backup Dancer Was Accused of Blackface

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello BREAK-UP After 2 Years Of Dating! - From Clevver News