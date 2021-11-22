Fauci Says Fully-Vaccinated's Definition Might Include COVID-19 Booster Shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) Director, announced that the definition of "fully-vaccinated" could be changed by medical experts.

He added that there's a chance that "fully-vaccinated" could include the latest COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. This means that even if you already had the originally advised COVID-19 vaccine dose of your brand, you will not be considered fully-vaccinated if you are not injected with the additional doses.

The United States and other countries across the globe are now acknowledging the use of vaccine booster shots. Recently, the U.S. government announced that they would make effort to further allow more adult Americans to be eligible for vaccine boosters, as reported by Inquirer.Net.

Fauci Says Fully-Vaccinated's Definition Could Change

According to Fox News' latest report, CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommended that residents at the age of 18 and above are already eligible for vaccine booster shots.

Based on their statement, CDC officials are recommend adults and the elderly to get their vaccine boosters. The health agency added that you can have your additional injections six months after you took the final shot of your COVID-19 vaccine regimen.

Because of this, New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grishan, as well as Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont, predict that the current definition of "fully-vaccinated" could soon change. Some critics even explained that the addition of booster shots in the definition could also encourage other people to give their vaccine boosters.

Various countries across the globe are do not accept visitors that are not fully-vaccinated. Some establishments, such as a restaurant and super-market, are also checking consumers' vaccine cards to see if they already received the booster shots.

However, Fauci explained that the change of definition could be far ahead since health officials did not confirm his statement. Although this is the case, he admitted that it could soon happen.

Current Number of Doses of Vaccines

StatNews' explained that the current vaccine brands have the different number of required doses.

Moderna and Pfizer are considered among the most efficient vaccines in the market. Both of them only need two shots.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson only needs a single dose, as claimed by the company. Meanwhile, Sinovac and other remaining vaccines are also injected only two times, which can be considered full vaccination already.

