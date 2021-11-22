California authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Pasadena.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the Pasadena Police Department said that the victim was in his bedroom playing video games in his own home situated in the 900 block of N. Raymond Avenue when he was struck by a stray bullet just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

As the family of the victim currently deals with the loss, authorities continue to investigate the boy's death and search for the shooter.

Based on the report of ABC7, the teen victim was identified by his family as Iran Moreno-Balvaneda.

The police said that witnesses heard that several shots were fired in the area, but a single bullet that entered a window of a home in Pasadena struck the teen.

Moreover, the first responders arrived within a minute of the family's call for help. The responders even performed CPR and transported the victim to a local hospital, but it was already too late. The 13-year-old boy was declared dead at the medical facility.

Pasadena Police Searches for Shooter of Stray Bullet That Killed 13-year-old California Boy

Pasadena Police Chief John E. Perez said during an interview that the victim was a straight-A student. The Police Chief shared that based on their investigation, the victim spent all of his time inside of his room with his family, but due to the incident they could no longer be together.

Perez added that there has been an increase in gang activities and shootings in the city of Pasadena, despite the step-up on patrols. Police said that neither the teen nor the family was the intended target of the bullet.

The Pasadena Police Department police chief also mentioned they are currently investigating who did the alleged shooting. Authorities added they would do their jobs efficiently to catch the criminals behind the shooting incident.

Furthermore, the Pasadena Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they had any information about the stray bullet. Police Cmdr. Mark Goodman asked individuals with information about the tragic incident or saw anything about the shooting to come forward to the Pasadena Police Department.

Goodman added that they would keep the information anonymous and they just wanted to find the people responsible for this tragic incident and to bring justice to the victim and his family.

Authorities seek the public's help and ask anyone with information about the case to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241. They may also report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

