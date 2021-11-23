Kourtney Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her future husband's 46th birthday as she flaunted the romantic suite for Travis Barker in their Mexico getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's 46th Birthday in Cabo

According to PEOPLE, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has been flaunting her romantic side since she went public with Travis Barker in January. Her recent display was their vacation for the Blink-182 drummer's 46th birthday.

While having a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kourtney gave both of their fans a peek into their hotel room in a story in her social media account on Monday.

The 42-year-old Kardashian shared in a short clip the look of the romantic suite that she would share with Barker on his special day. She panned across the suite and revealed the intimate setting. In one of the photos, balloons could be seen in a bathtub surrounded by red roses.

Also, Kourtney later shared a stunning sunset view on her social media.

Moreover, Kardashian described the vacation as "La romántica." Along with the caption, Kourtney shared a series of bikini and poolside photos and even videos on her feed.

Aside from her future husband, Kourtney also brought two of her youngest children. She traveled with her 9-year-old daughter Penelope and her 6-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. In the early part of their Mexico getaway, Kourtney's kids went on a horseback riding session on the beach, and Kardashian shared a set of photos and paired it with the caption, "At sunset."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship on the Next Level

Aside from the beach vibe photos, Kourtney also shared the fireworks display and a movie night holiday classic "Home Alone" rounded out their trip, as shared on the Instagram account of Kourtney.

After their October 17 engagement at a beachside hotel, a family source shared to PEOPLE that it was a long time coming for the duo. The source revealed that the two have been dating for almost a year.

The insider added that the only question when the duo was still dating was not if they would ever get engaged, but it was more like when they would announce their engagement.

The source revealed that Travis adored Kourtney, and he treated the Kardashian like a princess. The source considered the Blink-182 drummer as a great guy.

Furthermore, the source revealed that when Travis proposed to Kourtney, he was nervous, but Kourtney did not hesitate for a second when she said yes to the drummer.

Kardashian confirmed the engagement news herself after she shared a set of romantic pictures from the special moment, which featured her and Barker surrounded by red roses and white candles. She uploaded the photos online with a caption, "forever @travisbarker."

The engagement with Travis Barker was the first engagement experienced by Kourtney. She previously dated Disick on and off from 2006 to 2015, but their relationship did not move to the next level.

She was also previously linked to model Younes Bendjima and actor Luka Sabbat, but it did not result in a wedding proposal.

On the other hand, if the day would come, it would be Barker's third wedding. He tied the knot with Melissa Kennedy in 2001, but the couple split a year after. He went on to marry Shanna Moakler in 2004, but after four years of relationship, they divorced.

Barker also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22; son Landon, 17; and daughter Alabama, 15; with his second wife.

